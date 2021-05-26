 Skip to main content
NIACC raises tuition for fall semester
NIACC raises tuition for fall semester

Students signing up for classes at North Iowa Area Community College will see a slightly higher tuition bill this fall.

NIACC's board recently approved increasing fall semester tuition by $6 per credit hour for in-state students, $9 for those coming from other states. Total resident tuition per credit hour goes from $165.75 to $171.75, or a 3.6 percent increase.

Steven Schulz-NIACC-groundbreaking

Dr. Steve Schulz, president of North Iowa Area Community College, talks to a gathering of officials and community members taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the John V. Hanson Career Center project in Forest City in October of 2020. Sitting on the left is Dr. Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, and on the right, Eric Kingland, president of Kingland Construction.

Technology, lab and materials fees will remain the same, as will room and board rates on campus.

NIACC President Steven Schulz said the school typically increases its tuition annually from 3 percent to 5 percent, in line with what colleges do nationwide.

"It's wages, insurance, supplies, materials - everyone is experiencing increased costs of materials," Schulz said.

In addition, Iowa's situation is a little different because NIACC's budget must be complete before the state finalizes the amount of general aid it awards to schools. That's why NIACC sets the tuition increase for the fall semester only. If possible financially, the school will reduce the increase for the spring semester, whenever it can, Schulz said.

President's performance review

The board also convened in closed session to review the performance of President Schulz over the last year. No action was taken in public, but the board will address Schulz's three-year contract and any potential increase in salary at its June and July meetings.

