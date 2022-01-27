NIACC preliminary budget sees three-cent increase in tax rate

Residents who live in the 11-county North Iowa Area Community College school district will see a slight increase in their levy, according to the school's preliminary budget for 2023.

Last year, NIACC had a total levy of 1.05736 cents.

"We went from $1.05 last year with our levy to $1.08. We're seeing two and a half cent increase or three cents," said Vice President of Administrative Services Noele Beaver.

That comes out to about a $3 increase on $100,000 of property value.

Beaver said the increase was due in part to an uptick in insurance cost caused by new additions like the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City, one of several regional learning centers NIACC is constructing, Beaver said.

The school's property values also increased, which in turn can mean higher taxes.

Nine of the eleven counties that NIACC touches (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties) had an increase in property taxes, according to Schulz. Beaver said they saw a 2.33% increase in NIACC's property values because of increases.

"The whole thing is tied to property taxes. So when property tax rates increase every year the levy is applied to that rate," said President Steve Schulz.

In addition, Beaver said revenue has been "stagnant" over the last year, and she expects a little bit less revenue coming in for the upcoming year because of enrollment declines. She added that expenditures would also be higher this year due to cost of living and supply chain issues.

Beaver and Schulz noted they anticipate an increase in the cost of attendance next year. Schulz says the increase is still unknown since they are waiting for the state legislature to finalize its education funding. The latest proposal is for a minimum 2.5% increase in aid from the state to its schools, according to Schulz, although the state's community colleges had asked for 6%.

"This would be a year we can make up a little ground and so our ask is a little bit more generous. But we have the expenditures ... we know our costs are going to go up," said Schulz.

NIACC's budgeting process uses a three-year average, which helps them build their preliminary budgets. The three-year rolling average shows a projected enrollment decline around 6%, which has been worked into the budget. Schulz says higher education enrollment in general is down. NIACC will likely look at whether to retain positions after people retire.

"We examine each one of those positions to see can we survive without them," said Schulz. "If we get an opportunity to absorb a position or two, it helps us down the road with having our personnel match our enrollment at a better level."

NIACC will have a public hearing on the preliminary budget at its meeting on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

