The physical therapy lab at North Iowa Area Community College expanded and got a makeover last summer to give students new learning opportunities, but the students' spirit of helping others remains the same.
First-year student Hannah Havick from Harlan, who already earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State, said she entered the program because she loves being hands-on with patients.
"They come to you with a really hard thing that they're trying to deal with and get through, and you can be that bright light that helps them do that," Havick said.
The new lab doubled the learning space for the program's 22 students. A computer lab adjacent to the original room was converted into physical therapy learning area.
Instructor Susan Callanan said almost all of the equipment, including mat tables, parallel bars, stairs and a giant mirror, is new this year as well.
"Because we have double the space, we were able to get a lot more equipment with the renovation," she said.
The renovation and new equipment purchases were made possible by a donation to the health department from the John and Maxine Brickman family. The total cost was approximately $120,000.
Students in the physical therapist assistant program have a multitude of career paths they can follow after graduation and certification. Sally Mayer, PTA clinical education coordinator and instructor, said students need to figure out the right path for themselves.
"There's a vast opportunity because there's a lot of different clinic types they can get in," she said. "They can work in an inpatient setting like an acute-care hospital. There's also rehab units, a lot of outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities."
She added that students can specialize in sports medicine, neurological-related issues, orthopedics or wound care.
Students who enter the program have had enormous success graduating, becoming certified and finding a job. During the 2020-2021 school year, the program had a 92.3% graduation rate, and last year, 100% of graduates passed the National Physical Therapy Examination.
"I think our students form a family," Callanan said. "They've been with each other since August, and it seems like they've known each other forever. We do kind of create that family atmosphere where they become very supportive of each other."
Many of the students enter the two-year program because of the personal nature of the job. Havick said she changed career paths to connect with patients.
"I really love working with patients and being hands-on with patients. Having that connection between you and your patient is super important to me," she said.
First-year student Aileen Lechuga said she likes the idea of getting to know patients over the course of time, but there was another reason she chose physical therapy.
"I always knew I wanted to be in a hospital setting, but I knew I didn't do well with blood and things like that," the Britt native said. "I liked the idea of being able to assist people and see them progress throughout treatment sessions."
Adams, Minn., native Olivia Hegge agreed that building relationships with patients is what drew her to the program, but she's realized there is more than meets the eye when it comes to physical therapy.
"There's a lot of aspects of physical therapy that I don't think people realize are parts of physical therapy," Hegge said. "There's body mechanics, transferring patients, walking gaits, things like that."
Anyone considering entering NIACC's PTA program is required to take two prerequisite courses, and Callanan and Mayer had advice for potential students. Callanan recommended current students considering the PTA program should take as many science classes as they can before entering to give themselves the strongest foundation possible.
Mayer said getting real-world experience before committing to the program can also be helpful.
"For those students that are interested in it and haven't had any experience in it themselves, they can align themselves with somewhere they can do job shadowing to see what their interest level is," Mayer said.
Callanan said it is possible for students to move on and eventually get a graduate degree in physical therapy, but most PTA graduates move directly into the workforce.
Clear Lake's 13th annual Harvest Festival will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin relay races, trolley tours, grape stomp, homemade salsa contest and waiter race.
Live music will be offered in various venues in downtown Clear Lake, featuring the Last Minute Combo, Nova Jazz, According to Hoyle, Feldspar Jazz, Betty & the Gents, Five Friends Jazz Combo, The Hats and Joe Cockson.
Those purchasing Harvest Fest Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer and offerings from the Iowa Distilling Company. Bags are $35, and include a sampling glass, gifts from Clear Lake businesses and chances to win prizes. They can be purchased on-line at harvestfestivalcl.eventbrite.com. For information, visit clearlakeiowa.com.
The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Film Series begins with Tom Sterling and the film “Tibet: A Light in the Darkness” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 in Beem Center Room 200, located on the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, or $20 for a season ticket (save the price of a single admission), available at the door. For information, call the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358.
Tibet is a mystical abode of Buddhist lamas, Shangri-la, yams, and the tallest mountain in the world. With its poetic visual style, the film lets viewers witness events rarely seen by tourists.
Travel by Landcruiser and horse cart to “the top of the world,” explore Buddhist monasteries, join pilgrims on a holy Kora, camp beside a sacred lake, and sing with blind children.
D&D Ranch Haunted Hike, located at 2532 S. Shore Drive near Clear Lake State Park, is ready to scare. Hours are 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays in October, and 7-10 p.m. Halloween.
Favorites like Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman are in the museum, with scary movies showing on a large projection screen.
Dale and Debbie Anderson have added a new building for the swamp and witch rooms, plus new props and an expanded haunted trail.
The Zombie Paintball Bus offers people the chance to shoot paintball guns at the ranch's 50 zombies. And the hike offers a two-level Hewitt Escape Room, open by reservation Thursdays in October.
Cost is $12 for the haunt, $10 for the zombie bus, and $15 for the escape room, with a portion going to local charities. For information or reservations, call 641-357-1695, or visit www.thedadranch.com.
"Claude Bilsborough: Iowa Painter" opens Friday, Oct. 6, in Center Space Gallery at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. It will be on display through Dec. 2.
Bilsborough, of Titonka, was awarded Best in Show during the Area Show: 45 exhibition in 2016 for his oil on linen piece, "In the Flyway." The award granted him a solo exhibition at the Museum.
Bilsborough’s artwork focuses on landscapes and portraiture. Motion is implied, especially in the landscapes.
The museum, at 303 Second St. S.E., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. More information can be found at www.macniderart.org, its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666. Admission is free.
Join Linda Dlouhy for an Arty Party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. Fourth St.
Dlouhy will guide participants step-by-step through painting a trio of funky pumpkins.
All supplies are included: 11” x 14” canvases, acrylic paints, brushes, paint smocks and more. Soft drinks and light snacks served. Beer and wine available for purchase. Cost is $32 ($30 for members). To register, contact the arts center, 641-357-1998 or clac@cltel.net.
"Abstract Landscapes" by photographer Chad Heggen of Joice are on display at the Blanden Art Museum in Fort Dodge through Dec. 16. An opening reception will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 2nd Floor Gallery, with refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. Heggen will give a talk at 4.
Heggen is a graduate of Morningside College, with a degree in Graphic Arts and a minor in Mass Communications and Photography.
The son of watercolor artist Richard Heggen, Chad found that his subjects started to be influenced by the landscape around him and his father’s early farm-based artworks. He loves working with textures and patterns created by the growth of nature and the erosion of man-made items.
The Blanden Art Museum, 920 Third Ave. S., Fort Dodge, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Clear Lake's 13th annual Harvest Festival will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin relay races, trolley tours, grape stomp, homemade salsa contest and waiter race.
Live music will be offered in various venues in downtown Clear Lake, featuring the Last Minute Combo, Nova Jazz, According to Hoyle, Feldspar Jazz, Betty & the Gents, Five Friends Jazz Combo, The Hats and Joe Cockson.
Those purchasing Harvest Fest Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer and offerings from the Iowa Distilling Company. Bags are $35, and include a sampling glass, gifts from Clear Lake businesses and chances to win prizes. They can be purchased on-line at harvestfestivalcl.eventbrite.com. For information, visit clearlakeiowa.com.
The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Film Series begins with Tom Sterling and the film “Tibet: A Light in the Darkness” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 in Beem Center Room 200, located on the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, or $20 for a season ticket (save the price of a single admission), available at the door. For information, call the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358.
Tibet is a mystical abode of Buddhist lamas, Shangri-la, yams, and the tallest mountain in the world. With its poetic visual style, the film lets viewers witness events rarely seen by tourists.
Travel by Landcruiser and horse cart to “the top of the world,” explore Buddhist monasteries, join pilgrims on a holy Kora, camp beside a sacred lake, and sing with blind children.
D&D Ranch Haunted Hike, located at 2532 S. Shore Drive near Clear Lake State Park, is ready to scare. Hours are 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays in October, and 7-10 p.m. Halloween.
Favorites like Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman are in the museum, with scary movies showing on a large projection screen.
Dale and Debbie Anderson have added a new building for the swamp and witch rooms, plus new props and an expanded haunted trail.
The Zombie Paintball Bus offers people the chance to shoot paintball guns at the ranch's 50 zombies. And the hike offers a two-level Hewitt Escape Room, open by reservation Thursdays in October.
Cost is $12 for the haunt, $10 for the zombie bus, and $15 for the escape room, with a portion going to local charities. For information or reservations, call 641-357-1695, or visit www.thedadranch.com.
"Claude Bilsborough: Iowa Painter" opens Friday, Oct. 6, in Center Space Gallery at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. It will be on display through Dec. 2.
Bilsborough, of Titonka, was awarded Best in Show during the Area Show: 45 exhibition in 2016 for his oil on linen piece, "In the Flyway." The award granted him a solo exhibition at the Museum.
Bilsborough’s artwork focuses on landscapes and portraiture. Motion is implied, especially in the landscapes.
The museum, at 303 Second St. S.E., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. More information can be found at www.macniderart.org, its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666. Admission is free.
Join Linda Dlouhy for an Arty Party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. Fourth St.
Dlouhy will guide participants step-by-step through painting a trio of funky pumpkins.
All supplies are included: 11” x 14” canvases, acrylic paints, brushes, paint smocks and more. Soft drinks and light snacks served. Beer and wine available for purchase. Cost is $32 ($30 for members). To register, contact the arts center, 641-357-1998 or clac@cltel.net.
"Abstract Landscapes" by photographer Chad Heggen of Joice are on display at the Blanden Art Museum in Fort Dodge through Dec. 16. An opening reception will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 2nd Floor Gallery, with refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. Heggen will give a talk at 4.
Heggen is a graduate of Morningside College, with a degree in Graphic Arts and a minor in Mass Communications and Photography.
The son of watercolor artist Richard Heggen, Chad found that his subjects started to be influenced by the landscape around him and his father’s early farm-based artworks. He loves working with textures and patterns created by the growth of nature and the erosion of man-made items.
The Blanden Art Museum, 920 Third Ave. S., Fort Dodge, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.