The physical therapy lab at North Iowa Area Community College expanded and got a makeover last summer to give students new learning opportunities, but the students' spirit of helping others remains the same.

First-year student Hannah Havick from Harlan, who already earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State, said she entered the program because she loves being hands-on with patients.

"They come to you with a really hard thing that they're trying to deal with and get through, and you can be that bright light that helps them do that," Havick said.

The new lab doubled the learning space for the program's 22 students. A computer lab adjacent to the original room was converted into physical therapy learning area.

Instructor Susan Callanan said almost all of the equipment, including mat tables, parallel bars, stairs and a giant mirror, is new this year as well.

"Because we have double the space, we were able to get a lot more equipment with the renovation," she said.

The renovation and new equipment purchases were made possible by a donation to the health department from the John and Maxine Brickman family. The total cost was approximately $120,000.

Students in the physical therapist assistant program have a multitude of career paths they can follow after graduation and certification. Sally Mayer, PTA clinical education coordinator and instructor, said students need to figure out the right path for themselves.

"There's a vast opportunity because there's a lot of different clinic types they can get in," she said. "They can work in an inpatient setting like an acute-care hospital. There's also rehab units, a lot of outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities."

She added that students can specialize in sports medicine, neurological-related issues, orthopedics or wound care.

Students who enter the program have had enormous success graduating, becoming certified and finding a job. During the 2020-2021 school year, the program had a 92.3% graduation rate, and last year, 100% of graduates passed the National Physical Therapy Examination.

"I think our students form a family," Callanan said. "They've been with each other since August, and it seems like they've known each other forever. We do kind of create that family atmosphere where they become very supportive of each other."

Many of the students enter the two-year program because of the personal nature of the job. Havick said she changed career paths to connect with patients.

"I really love working with patients and being hands-on with patients. Having that connection between you and your patient is super important to me," she said.

First-year student Aileen Lechuga said she likes the idea of getting to know patients over the course of time, but there was another reason she chose physical therapy.

"I always knew I wanted to be in a hospital setting, but I knew I didn't do well with blood and things like that," the Britt native said. "I liked the idea of being able to assist people and see them progress throughout treatment sessions."

Adams, Minn., native Olivia Hegge agreed that building relationships with patients is what drew her to the program, but she's realized there is more than meets the eye when it comes to physical therapy.

"There's a lot of aspects of physical therapy that I don't think people realize are parts of physical therapy," Hegge said. "There's body mechanics, transferring patients, walking gaits, things like that."

Anyone considering entering NIACC's PTA program is required to take two prerequisite courses, and Callanan and Mayer had advice for potential students. Callanan recommended current students considering the PTA program should take as many science classes as they can before entering to give themselves the strongest foundation possible.

Mayer said getting real-world experience before committing to the program can also be helpful.

"For those students that are interested in it and haven't had any experience in it themselves, they can align themselves with somewhere they can do job shadowing to see what their interest level is," Mayer said.

Callanan said it is possible for students to move on and eventually get a graduate degree in physical therapy, but most PTA graduates move directly into the workforce.

More information, including course requirements, prerequisites and more, can be found at NIACC's physical therapist assistant webpage.