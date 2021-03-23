 Skip to main content
NIACC OKs 5-cent increase to tax rate for 2022 budget
NIACC OKs 5-cent increase to tax rate for 2022 budget

As has been the case with school districts across North Iowa and beyond, North Iowa Area Community College struggled with unanticipated expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIACC's board of directors last week held a public hearing and later approved some tweaks to its $48 million, fiscal year 2022 budget after having approved it originally in February. The tweaks were needed due to some changes in valuations that impact projected revenue for the college.

North Iowa property owners within NIACC's 11-county region (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties) will see an increase of five cents to NIACC's tax rate per $1,000 of property value to 1.05736. This is in addition to the 20.25-cent increase voters approved last March for NIACC's $15 million bond referendum, the first in the school's history.

The owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $105 for NIACC's portion of the owner's property tax bill.

NIACC campus

A sign urges visitors to mask up before entering NIACC's campus. Like most other schools, NIACC struggled with the unanticipated costs due to the coronavirus.

NIACC projects its enrollment as a three-year average, according to Noele Beaver, vice president for administrative services at the college. That average reflects flat or declining enrollment, about 3 percent for this year. Because state and federal aid is calculated on enrollment and because the aid is awarded a year later, NIACC's FY2022 budget reflects this year's enrollment declines.

That accounts for about a $500,000 deficit, Beaver said. Some of the deficit  also comes from additional expenses due to COVID-19, she added.

The college also incurs a $10 million deficit in its physical plant fund -- money that must be dedicated to the college's infrastructure -- but that's on paper only. Passage of the $15 million referendum requires the college to immediately begin work on the projects for which the money is slated, even before the revenue starts coming in.

Progress 2021 - area venues - NIACC corridor

The NIACC Auditorium will reveal updates this spring including new seating and large cameras for virtual events. These projects will be paid for by the $15 million referendum passed last March, but until those revenues come in, the college must pay through its plant fund.

"It's set up so that we don't invest the money over time, but get the projects up and running," said NIACC President Steve Schulz.

Those projects include the creation of regional education centers to grow a North Iowa workforce skilled in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology as well as other renovations and improvements on campus.

The college pulled from its fund balance to cover those expenses until the tax receipts from the approved referendum hit the college's coffers.

