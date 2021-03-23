NIACC OKs 5-cent increase to tax rate for 2022 budget

As has been the case with school districts across North Iowa and beyond, North Iowa Area Community College struggled with unanticipated expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIACC's board of directors last week held a public hearing and later approved some tweaks to its $48 million, fiscal year 2022 budget after having approved it originally in February. The tweaks were needed due to some changes in valuations that impact projected revenue for the college.

North Iowa property owners within NIACC's 11-county region (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties) will see an increase of five cents to NIACC's tax rate per $1,000 of property value to 1.05736. This is in addition to the 20.25-cent increase voters approved last March for NIACC's $15 million bond referendum, the first in the school's history.

The owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $105 for NIACC's portion of the owner's property tax bill.