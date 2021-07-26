NIACC makes progress on solar project

North Iowa Area Community College’s solar project is almost fully functional.

There are still some details that need to be straightened out, according to NIACC President Steven Schulz.

“I will be fully happy when it is fully functional,” Schulz said.

Schulz added that he was pleased with some of the initial results, but the school isn't ready to share what it's saving yet on utilities. Progress on its production numbers will be known three months down the road, according to Schulz.

NIACC’s solar project was a collaboration between the college and a private investor utilizing solar tax credits to build the initial infrastructure. The college will purchase the solar arrays from the investor in five years.

Schulz said the project is a socially responsible investment and underscores the college’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The energy savings estimates for the project was predicted to be $392,200 a year, or 58% of the campus’ current consumption.

NIACC’s project utilizes 5,800 BiFacial modules. These modules have solar cells on both sides, enabling the panels to absorb light from the back as well as the front, compared to traditional solar panels.