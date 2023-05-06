North Iowa Area Community College held commencement exercises on Friday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City, awarding diplomas, degrees and certificates to the 755 individuals that make up the class of 2023.

The day was split into five ceremonies, reflecting the diversity of the programs offered by the college: health science, career and technical and with two ceremonies that awarded degrees for arts and sciences.

Dr. Steven Schulz, NIACC President, presented the degrees at the ceremony, the 103rd since the college’s founding class of 1920.

“Whether you plan to continue in higher education or go directly into the workplace, we know that you will have the preparation you need to be successful,” said David Steffen Jr. President of NIACC Board of Trustees. “We hope that your graduation is not the end of your relationship with NIACC, but truly the beginning. Communities truly depend on our NIACC graduates.”

Schulz says that data collected by the college shows that 98% of NIACC graduates get jobs.

The semester-to-semester retention rate for first-time, full-time students is 70%, while the overall graduation rate of NIACC is 52%, as a percentage of first-time full-time undergraduate students who complete their program within 150% of the published time.

“You know what doesn’t feel good? Not taking any risks,” said Daniel Bock of Belmond, who earned an associate’s degree in physical therapy and was the class speaker for the health science graduates.

“Fear is such a guiding thing in life; the more we do what we are afraid of, the more we see that what we are afraid of is just in our head. It’s our time today, we’re here. We’ve made it. We guided ourselves through the fear.”

Chiara D. Barbari said that moving from her hometown of Toronto to complete a year-long speech language pathology degree in “what felt like the middle of nowhere” was not easy, but she quickly formed lifelong friendships and “found family” in the community at NIACC.

Barbari thanked the professors, teachers, coaches staff and families who guided the graduates to the stage, “Thank you for sharing your expertise, for seeing our potential, and pushing us to the best of our abilities. You never cease to motivate and encourage us to persevere through our toughest moments.”

The ceremony was accompanied by processional and recessional music from the NIACC Brass ensemble, and a performance from the NIACC Singers of “You Will Be Found.”

Accompanying Schulz and Steffen were the NIACC Board of Trustees: Debra Hill of Garner, Andy Julseth of Northwood, Doug Krabbe of Osage, Dave Moore of Clear Lake, Dr. Stephanie Nettleton of Mason City, Nicki Prantner of Hampton, Cathy Rottinghaus of Charles City, and John Rowe of Mason City.