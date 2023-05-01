Due to NIACC gym renovations, this year's graduation ceremonies will take place in the NIACC Auditorium on Friday, May 5.

Health Sciences ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. with student speaker Daniel D. Bock, Associate in Applied Science degree in Physical Therapist Assistant.

Career & Technical graduates follow at 1 p.m. with Caleb T. Gruhn, diploma in Building Trades speaking.

At 3 p.m., Arts & Sciences with last names A-L, student speaker Chiara D. Barbiari, Associate in Arts degree.

The final ceremony, Arts & Sciences with last names M-Z will begin at 5 p.m. with Josie D. Popp, Associate in Arts degree.

Graduates will be allowed eight guest tickets for their respective ceremonies.