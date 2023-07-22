When Mason City native Isabel Blakewell first heard opera, she "didn't quite get it at first."

She's always carried a passion for music, inspired in part by her grandmother, Cindy Mostrom. She decided she wanted to major in music with an emphasis on opera thanks to her music instructor at North Iowa Area Community College.

“Someday when you hear about this girl in the ‘Opera News’ … you can say you heard her here first,” said Jayson Ryner, NIACC vocal music instructor/director, when introducing Blakewell's performance of "Ave Maria" at NIACC's winter concert in 2019.

"With (Ryner) helping and encouraging me, everything seemed to click. It was like I was seeing new colors for the first time. And this new possibility became the thing I knew I needed to pursue from then on."

Blakewell graduated from NIACC with her associates degree and chose to continue her education at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Under the instruction of Rachel Inselman, Blakewell, a soprano, performed in operatic roles such as Buttercup in Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore," Nicklausse in highlights of Offenbach's "Les contes d' Hoffmann," and Princess Orlofsky in Act II of Strauss' "Die Fledermaus."

She was also a soloist with the UMD University Singers and the UMD Wind Ensemble, was featured in the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Chorus and in the chorus of Cavalleria Rusticana with the Lyric Opera of the North.

In competition, Blakewell placed as a semi-finalist in the 2022 Minnesota NATS voice competition and was winner at the 2023 North Central Regional NATS voice competition, in addition to advancing to the second round in the 2022 National Classical Singer Music Competition.

"I also received the honor of singing the "Star Spangled Banner" at my own graduation where I received my Bachelors in Vocal Performance," Blakewell said.

A few months before graduating, Inselman gave Blakewell an application for an opera academy in Italy.

"At first, I thought it was way beyond me and never thought to apply. Then I thought to myself, ‘What do I have to lose?’ and sent in the application anyways."

After a few weeks of not hearing anything, she figured she wasn’t accepted.

"That was until I woke up to an email one morning with the title ‘Congratulations on your acceptance to Saluzzo Opera Academy 2023.'"

It took a beat to understand fully what was happening.

"When I did understand, I started crying and FaceTimed my mom right away," she said.

Described on its website as being "Nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps between Milan and Nice," the Saluzzo Opera Academy operates out of a 14th century monastery. Blakewell will live and study in Saluzzo for the month of August, and will perform selections and study title role in the "Suor Angelica," a 1918 opera by Giacomo Puccini.

"I'm really excited to sing this really beautiful aria, called 'Senza Mamma'. I won't spoil it, but it's high drama," said Blakewell.

Opera afficionados are few and far between in the Midwest, and those who study and perform it are even more rare, but Blakewell's found a tight-knit community performing in Duluth, and has made connections in other cultural centers like Kansas City and the nearby Wichita Opera.

Blakewell was recently accepted into the Master of Music program at Wichita State University, and upon her return from Italy will continue her studies in the graduate program in Kansas with a graduate staff assistantship position, assisting with the productions of operas at the college. After graduation, she plans to pursue a full-time career as an opera artist; wherever she can find a stage on which to perform.

"I would love to just travel all over the world, all of the time."

She will be in Italy from July 31 to Aug. 7. "I am so excited to spend a month getting to work with amazing directors and coaches in the birthplace of opera," Blakewell said.