NIACC awaits guidance on use of $2.6 million of CRRSAA funds

“Including lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, faculty and staff trainings and payroll,” states a frequently asked questions answer sheet provided by the U.S. Department of Education.

The two main clarifications Beaver is hoping for revolve around lost revenue and payroll. NIACC has kept all of its employees during the pandemic, so she is uncertain about how the college should allocate funds towards payroll.

Also, Beaver and other institutions' CFOs need guidance clarifying what lost revenue is. Whether or not things like declining enrollment count towards lost revenue is a significant topic.

“The CARES act, there was no mention of putting any of those funds towards lost revenue,” Beaver said. “The CARES act was specifically on expenditures you have incurred due to the coronavirus. The lost revenue is completely different.”

Similar to the original CARES act, the college received funding specifically designated for students. Over $600,000 of the original $2.6 million will be awarded to students through financial aid based on need.