NIACC announces Lifelong Learning Institute kick-off events

The Japanese language, Barbra Streisand, the Salem witch trials, podcasting -- these are just a handful of classes offered through the Lifelong Learning Institute at NIACC.

The Lifelong Learning Institute is a community of adults who simply learn for the joy of learning, according to a press release.

Members join for a $59 fee per semester which gives them access to a laundry list of benefits, including passes to NIACC athletic events, use of the campus library, performing arts previews and a full semester of classes designed with the adult learner in mind.

“One of the hidden advantages of the Lifelong Learning program is the friendships that develop between class members. The classes provide opportunities to learn, to meet new people, to have fun and to stay in touch with one another,” John Skipper, a Lifelong Learning Institute advisory board member said in a statement.

LLI coordinator Dyan Childress has planned membership registration events in Mason City on Aug. 30, Forest City on Aug. 31, and Charles City on Sept. 1. All of the registration will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We will have all hands on deck helping register members,” Childress said. “Members will also have a chance to watch video introductions of the LLI instructors that include snapshots of the topics they are teaching for the fall semester.”

Those interested in joining the Lifelong Learning Institute should RSVP for one of the registration events online at niacc.augusoft.net; search Lifelong Learning Institute Fall Kick-off Coffee. Registrations are also accepted via phone at (641) 422-4358.