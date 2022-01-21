NIACC Alumni Association's Pathways to Success event will be on April 1

The North Iowa community is invited to attend the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Alumni Association's 32nd annual Pathways to Success event on April 1.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on campus and is free to attend. The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize students for their scholarship, leadership, and character according to a press release.

Linda Upmeyer, former Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, will be honored for her accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumna award.

Upmeyer is a Garner native and a graduate of NIACC according to the press release. She served in the Iowa House from 2002 through 2020, and is the first woman in Iowa history to serve as Speaker.

Other awards at the event will include Terry DeBoer, a 1982 NIACC graduate and a retired Hampton businessman, who will be honor as a Distinguished Alumnus. A number of current NIACC students will be recognized with the NIACC Student Leadership award as well.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

