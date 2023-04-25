Newman Catholic School in Mason City held a student ground blessing ceremony for a new construction project March 24.

The Rev. Neil Maternach officiated as students, faculty, and staff attended along with Mary Kelly, Board of Education president; Andy Meyer, foundation board president; Tammy Hrubetz, foundation board member; and campaign chairs Mike and Molly Anderegg and Mike and Jenny Castle.

The ceremony marked an important milestone in the progress of Newman's Forming Disciples Now and Forever Capital Campaign, as the school has raised $10.5 million towards its $15 million goal.

Newman's $15 million capital campaign aims to improve the school's facilities. A new gymnasium/practice space and lobby is planned to improve access to the gym and school, along with new restrooms, concessions area, and flexible gathering spaces. Also included will be new bleachers and a remodeled multipurpose practice space for spring and summer sports, faculty and staff fitness, dance team and many other activities.

Photos: Mason City Newman wins Class III Pom, Westwood takes second, Riverside, Wapello and South O'Brien also compete at state dance