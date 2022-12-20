Newman Catholic supports weighing socioeconomic factors in IHSAA football classification

Newman Catholic senior Max Burt punts the ball away to Central Springs during a Week 1 non-district game in Manly.
Lisa Grouette
Newman Catholic High School will vote in favor of an Iowa High School Athletic Association's proposal to allow a socioeconomic adjustment toward football classifications.
The school said Monday other Catholic schools that are a part of the Archdiocese of Dubuque also were voting in favor.
"We believe fair, socioeconomic opportunities for all are at the heart of this proposal from the IHSAA. This movement must be extended beyond high school football and to something much more important; families having the ability to choose the school opportunity that best serves their child’s unique needs," according to the release.
On Dec. 6, the Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control approved a recommendation from its classification committee to adopt a model similar to one being used by the Minnesota State High School League. The system reduces 40% of a school's free- or reduced-lunch count from its annual enrollment to determine the school's classification number, according to a press release.
Currently, classifications in Iowa high school athletics is based solely on enrollment.
Voting on the amendment is being conducted via email by all member-school superintendents starting Dec. 16 and ending Dec. 22. Approval from 50% of all member schools, or from 60% of those that vote is required for the amendment to pass. The amendment will then be submitted to the State Board of Education.
The model would apply to IHSAA football in the 2023-24 school year if passed.
IHSAA's example of the proposed model:
A school’s Basic Educational Data Survey enrollment (9-11) for the upcoming school year is 1,000. The district’s free and reduced lunch percentage is 37%.
1,000 – (0.40 x [1,000 x 0.37]) 1,000 – 0.40 x 370 1,000 – 148 IHSAA classification number: 852
Iowa school superintendents will decide whether socioeconomic factors should play a role in …
Photos: Mason City Newman wins Class III Pom, Westwood takes second, Riverside, Wapello and South O'Brien also compete at state dance
Newman dance takes state
Newman Catholic performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Lee wire photo
PMN_6329 Newman (2).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (4).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (6).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (7).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (8).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (10).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (12).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (13).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (15).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (17).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PMN_6329 Newman (18).JPG
Mason City Newman performs its winning entry in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (1).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (2).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (3).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (5).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (6).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (7).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (8).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (9).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (11).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (13).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (14).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (15).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (17).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (18).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (19).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (20).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (21).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (22).JPG
PSD_5466 westwood (23).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSD_5466 westwood (24).JPG
Westwood finishes as the runner-up in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (1).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (2).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (3).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (4).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (5).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (6).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (7).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (8).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (9).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (10).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (11).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (12).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (13).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (14).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (15).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (16).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (17).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (18).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (19).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PCR_6016 Riverside (20).JPG
PCR_6016 Riverside (21).JPG
Riverside takes fifth place in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (1).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (2).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (4).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (6).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (8).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (10).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (11).JPG
PJW_5820 wapello (12).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (13).JPG
PJW_5820 wapello (14).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (15).JPG
PJW_5820 wapello (16).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (17).JPG
PJW_5820 wapello (18).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PJW_5820 wapello (19).JPG
Wapello competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (1).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (2).JPG
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (3).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (4).JPG
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (5).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (6).JPG
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (7).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (8).JPG
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (9).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (10).JPG
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (11).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (12).JPG
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (13).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
PSI_5732 South O'Brien (14).JPG
South O'Brien competes in Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at
Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.