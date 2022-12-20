Newman Catholic supports weighing socioeconomic factors in IHSAA football classification

Newman Catholic High School will vote in favor of an Iowa High School Athletic Association's proposal to allow a socioeconomic adjustment toward football classifications.

The school said Monday other Catholic schools that are a part of the Archdiocese of Dubuque also were voting in favor.

"We believe fair, socioeconomic opportunities for all are at the heart of this proposal from the IHSAA. This movement must be extended beyond high school football and to something much more important; families having the ability to choose the school opportunity that best serves their child’s unique needs," according to the release.

On Dec. 6, the Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control approved a recommendation from its classification committee to adopt a model similar to one being used by the Minnesota State High School League. The system reduces 40% of a school's free- or reduced-lunch count from its annual enrollment to determine the school's classification number, according to a press release.

Currently, classifications in Iowa high school athletics is based solely on enrollment.

Voting on the amendment is being conducted via email by all member-school superintendents starting Dec. 16 and ending Dec. 22. Approval from 50% of all member schools, or from 60% of those that vote is required for the amendment to pass. The amendment will then be submitted to the State Board of Education.

The model would apply to IHSAA football in the 2023-24 school year if passed.

IHSAA's example of the proposed model:

A school’s Basic Educational Data Survey enrollment (9-11) for the upcoming school year is 1,000. The district’s free and reduced lunch percentage is 37%.

1,000 – (0.40 x [1,000 x 0.37])

1,000 – 0.40 x 370

1,000 – 148

IHSAA classification number: 852

