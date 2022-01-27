Newman Catholic Schools will host an open house on Jan. 30

Newman Catholic Schools is celebrating Catholic Schools Week with a Sundae Social Open House on Jan. 30.

Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education according to a press release. Schools typically observe the week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides. The theme for this year is "Faith. Excellence. Service."

Newman will be kicking off the week with the Sundae Social. Everyone is welcome to the open house and enjoy a Culver's custard sundae. You will be able to tour and meet the Newman Elementary and pre-school teachers says a release.

The event is in the Newman Elementary Gym in Mason City from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Newman website at newmancatholic.org or follow the event on their Facebook page.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

