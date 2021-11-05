Newman Catholic marketing class serving others and community

If you bake it, they will come.

The smell of homemade food drifted through the air at Newman Catholic High School on Thursday afternoon. Students and staff were able to indulge in a lunch of spaghetti, pulled pork, and other meal items, served up courtesy of business teacher Jerry Gatton’s marketing class.

Gatton said the charitable event, which the class called “Foodsgiving,” was first conceived as a hands-on lesson to help the students better understand marketing concepts and employ the “five Ps” of marketing: product, price, promotion, place, and people.

“(I) came up with this idea and they’ve just exploded with it and ran with it. To me, it has really helped them understand what a market plan is, and as far as being able to use all demographics,” said Gatton.

Over the course of three weeks, Gatton's class had to determine what food items would be most desired by their fellow classmates, then be strategic in getting tickets sold.

“We kind of came up with the idea and then took those (marketing) strategies and filled in what we could,” said sophomore Hannah Hensley. “We also took a survey of the students to see about how many people would come and what would they want to buy, then we filled in the criteria.”

Nine students took part in selling tickets, creating t-shirts, and handling funds. Tickets were sold for $7 per plate, $2 of which went toward recouping the cost of the food, and the remainder went to a church fund used to help give Thanksgiving dinners to those who are struggling. At the time of the meal, 110 tickets had been sold, with additional tickets available at the door.

Gatton said that watching his students get hands-on experience with the project has been exciting.

“Marketing is involved in anything and everything,” Gatton said. “I think the whole aspect of just getting the hands-on part of it is what kind of intrigued me and makes it exciting for me.”

Senior Sarah Anderegg said she came to the meal because she knew that it would be better than school lunch. She added her favorite meal item being served was an Oreo fluff dessert.

“It feels good because my classmates are actually doing something to help the community and not just taking (the money) for themselves,” said Anderegg.

“We’ve learned a lot of good and bad things from the whole experience. We’ve learned many different marketing skills and we’ve learned how our Newman family can come together and help the community,” said Hensley.

