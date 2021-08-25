New to the pack: Roosevelt Elementary gets a therapy dog

Versteeg said whenever a dog does meet all the requirements to work in a building, that it is a privilege.

Truex got Teddy at ten weeks old in early June of last year with the intent to train him as a therapy dog. She said that Teddy is her “COVID baby.”

Teddy was supposed to be therapy trained through a program at a correctional facility but it was unable to happen because of COVID-19. With a change of plans, Truex trained Teddy herself through supervision of a certified trainer in Geneva.

The two trained for around two months with mandatory classes at least once a week. After going through training, they had to wait a year in order to be tested out by the certified trainer.

Truex said that involved a series of tests to see how Teddy would react in certain situations and if he could listen to commands despite distractions. Some of the tests were having Teddy come to Truex in a crowded room and staying in a certain spot when told. Truex said she was happy to see Teddy was able to test out.

“I was just so excited, I wanted him to test out so bad,” said Truex.

Teddy’s debut to the students came right at the end of last year after Truex had warmed them up that Teddy would be coming.