New to the pack: Roosevelt Elementary gets a therapy dog

There’s a brand new addition to the Roosevelt Elementary School staff with four legs and a wet nose.
Teddy, a one-year-old whoodle, is the new therapy dog to the Mason City School District. He is joining four other therapy dogs in the district.
The purpose of Teddy’s work is interacting with a range of kids and helping with their emotional and mental needs. Tara Truex, Teddy’s handler and a special education teacher, says he has been excited to get to work with the students for a while now.
“If I let him out, he’s right by the car door and I have to tell him today’s not the day,” said Truex.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said in order for someone in the district to bring a dog into a school, they must follow the policy laid out by the district to certify their dog is trained in therapy. This policy helps prevent family pets from coming to school, according to Versteeg.
The requirements for getting a therapy dog in a school is having it trained by a certified trainer, qualify to do temperament training, trained in therapy, pass certain grooming requirements and receive all necessary shots, along with additional paperwork. All of the work it takes to bring a therapy dog into a school takes about a year, according to Versteeg.
“There’s a lot of hoops that they have to jump through in order to make it happen,” said Versteeg.
Versteeg said whenever a dog does meet all the requirements to work in a building, that it is a privilege.
Truex got Teddy at ten weeks old in early June of last year with the intent to train him as a therapy dog. She said that Teddy is her “COVID baby.”
Teddy was supposed to be therapy trained through a program at a correctional facility but it was unable to happen because of COVID-19. With a change of plans, Truex trained Teddy herself through supervision of a certified trainer in Geneva.
The two trained for around two months with mandatory classes at least once a week. After going through training, they had to wait a year in order to be tested out by the certified trainer.
Truex said that involved a series of tests to see how Teddy would react in certain situations and if he could listen to commands despite distractions. Some of the tests were having Teddy come to Truex in a crowded room and staying in a certain spot when told. Truex said she was happy to see Teddy was able to test out.
“I was just so excited, I wanted him to test out so bad,” said Truex.
Teddy’s debut to the students came right at the end of last year after Truex had warmed them up that Teddy would be coming.
“It was so great to take him at the end of the year last year and meet all of the kids,” said Truex.
Truex says Teddy has lots of energy but his energy is used towards seeking out attention from people. Teddy understands because of training to look for certain signs when he is interacting with people. She added that because of this, Teddy is able to “bring the calm” to others.
Currently, Teddy only works part-time and on certain days at Roosevelt Elementary. After a long day of work, Truex says Teddy is ready to take a nap when he comes home.
“After a full day’s work, he is just really, really tired,” said Truex.
Truex said the reaction has been positive from fellow teachers and only a couple of kids have been nervous seeing Teddy. She added that Teddy is always on a leash so that he doesn’t make a student more nervous.
“He’s here to please,” said Truex.
Versteeg said his reaction to Teddy was getting a big smile from being around him. He added he is excited to see the work that Teddy will do for the students and teachers at Roosevelt Elementary.
“I think Teddy will help kids and adults have better days,” said Versteeg.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com