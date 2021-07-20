New policies and revisions introduced to the Mason City School Board

Versteeg said first- through 12th-grade classrooms would now have say the Pledge of Allegiance on school days with the revision to the school ceremonies and observances policy. It would also require the district to display the American flag.

Board director Katherine Koehler asked what the new policy regarding weapons in the district meant for schools and the signage promoting no weapons.

The new policy reflects legislation enacted last session that decriminalized a number of specific instances where individuals may carry firearms on school grounds if certain circumstances are met.

All weapons, dangerous objects and look-alikes are prohibited on school district property or events, according to the policy. The exceptions to this would be for law enforcement, military personnel, corrections officers, and individuals and students approved in writing by the superintendent who are actively engaging in a school district-approved firearms safety course, hunter education course or shooting sports activity.

Versteeg said the policy would not mean weapons could be brought in off the street. He added that the policy might change some of the signage posted around schools. This is still a policy that Versteeg is learning how it will shape the district.