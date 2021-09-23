New playgrounds unveiled at Lincoln Intermediate, Roosevelt Elementary

Since the idea of a new playground at Lincoln Intermediate was dreamt up, anticipation for the completion of the project has built.

Students and community members will have to wait no longer.

Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dan Arjes, Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting and a few students helped present the finished playground at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon to donors and the community.

The playground, which features obstacle-style courses and a gaga ball pit, is the first at Lincoln Intermediate, which has served fifth and sixth grade students in the Mason City Community School District since 2011.

"I think the playground is cool because there's a lot of different things you can do," Lincoln Intermediate student Lexi Payne said. "You can be competitive and have fun."

A smaller fitness course was installed at nearby Roosevelt Elementary for students to use during recess and physical education classes.

The project, which was estimated to cost around $235,000 in the spring, was funded by a MATCH grant from the Wellmark Foundation, a KABOOM! Let's Play playground grant (funded by Keurig Dr. Pepper) and many community contributions.