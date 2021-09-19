New organization at Mason City High School has roots in extremism

According to fliers sent to the Globe, Mason City High School TPUSA has been holding weekly meetings at the high school under the supervision of teacher, coach and sitting city councilor John Lee.

Lee has a TikTok account, @viewfromteachersrow where he has recorded videos recommending good books about history and touting the art and architecture of Mason City. Some of the educator's viewpoints made in his videos seem to align with those of TPUSA, including one in which he suggests that modern day Democrats "are just today's slaver owners," in that they believe in the "paternal" role of government to take care of those incapable of caring for themselves. In another video made with his wife, Lee says "you might be brainwashed if you think it's necessary for kids to stay at home and learn online."

Since the district "does not take a position on student-initiated non curriculum groups ... Mr. Long and Mr. Lee would not have any comment," wrote Deike in an email response to a request to interview them both about the group.

Deike did not respond to requests for interviews with the student organizer. In response to an email sent to the address on the group's Instagram page, an email from Hunter Seidel referred questions about the group on to its national organization.