New Mason City School District curriculum director looks to build on good foundation

Versteeg says that Wagoner has hit the ground running. He added that the energy that Wagoner has brought to the district has made him excited to see what learning will look like in the future.

“(Wagoner) doesn’t just sit around, waiting for something to do. She’s in buildings and she’s in classrooms. I think that is very helpful and just continuing the work and making it move forward,” said Versteeg.

Before the school year started, Wagoner looked over last year's data and the impact COVID-19 has had on learning. She said the district's numbers for reading at the elementary level and math at the high school level are not where she'd like them to be, but she added the district has the resources in place to take on the challenge.

“My big goal has been working to align the people, the systems, and the resources so that we can work really efficiently and really effectively,” said Wagoner. “We’ve got what we need in place. We just need to work a little bit smarter in some ways.”

Versteeg said student learning was the district’s number one issue coming into the year; the district needs to understand what learning did not happen last year due to COVID-19. Versteeg added they need to think about how each student is different and approach their needs in an individualized way.