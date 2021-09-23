New Mason City School District curriculum director looks to build on good foundation

With a brand new year comes a new opportunity to grow, says Mason City schools' new director of curriculum and instruction.
“The good news is that I was left with a really good system to work with,” said Bridgette Wagoner, director of curriculum and instruction. “I’ve had the opportunity to dig in, learn, get to know people, and see what are the next things that will take us to the next place.”
Wagoner was approved for the position in April by the Board of Education to replace Susan Pecinovsky, who retired. Wagoner stepped into the role on July 1.
Wagoner came to Mason City after being the director of educational services in the Waverly-Shell Rock school district. Wagoner also worked for 11 years as a teacher and administrator at the University of Northern Iowa's Malcom Price Laboratory School.
“I was looking for a new challenge and something that would be energizing and invigorating. I happened to see that this position was open and thought that might be it,” said Wagoner. “When I came for the interview, I was completely certain that this was it.”
Mason City has similarities to her previous district, Wagoner said, and the idea of working with a larger district and the diversity was appealing to her.
“(Wagoner’s) done the job before, these aren’t new roles or new expectations for what the job entails and so I think it was just really having a well-rounded background and experience for this work,” said Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg.
Versteeg says that Wagoner has hit the ground running. He added that the energy that Wagoner has brought to the district has made him excited to see what learning will look like in the future.
“(Wagoner) doesn’t just sit around, waiting for something to do. She’s in buildings and she’s in classrooms. I think that is very helpful and just continuing the work and making it move forward,” said Versteeg.
Before the school year started, Wagoner looked over last year's data and the impact COVID-19 has had on learning. She said the district's numbers for reading at the elementary level and math at the high school level are not where she'd like them to be, but she added the district has the resources in place to take on the challenge.
“My big goal has been working to align the people, the systems, and the resources so that we can work really efficiently and really effectively,” said Wagoner. “We’ve got what we need in place. We just need to work a little bit smarter in some ways.”
Versteeg said student learning was the district’s number one issue coming into the year; the district needs to understand what learning did not happen last year due to COVID-19. Versteeg added they need to think about how each student is different and approach their needs in an individualized way.
The district uses testing to assess whether it's meeting its goal of having 80% of students retain what they're being taught. It also looks at how much students learn in a given time frame in comparison to others who start in the same place. All of the data collected is through a variety of programs, like iReady and Five Lab, which allow the district to track literacy and proficiency.
“We have a million ways to look at that data and see if what we’re doing is working,” said Wagoner.
Checks on the system are done three times a year. The first screening is done during the first month of school, the second in January, and the third at the end of the year.
Along with evaluating the student learning data and seeing if the curriculum is working in-person, Wagoner creates workshops and opportunities for educators to improve. The district brought in a person from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching to help improve student learning.
Wagoner says the tools given to her and the data that is being collected is an opportunity to improve the district as a whole.
“We have great people here and we have great resources. There’s only opportunity to do it a little bit better and serve our kids in our community,” said Wagoner.
