Native American Guardian's Association holds forum to 'save the name'

Members of the Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA) and Native American speakers held a forum in Mason City on Sunday on why they believe the Mohawk name should remain attached to Mason City schools.

Seven people came together from across the nation to "educate, not eradicate" Native American mascots. The forum was organized to hear from Native American speakers who support keeping the Mohawk mascot.

Last month, the Mason City School Board decided to end the use of the name “Mohawks” at athletic events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

Shortly after the decision, Mason City resident Tom Stalker created the "Mason City Mohawk Save the Name" Facebook page. The group was given time to speak at the Dec. 6 meeting, and the Mohawk mascot is back on the agenda for the Dec. 20 meeting.

Mason City school board will revisit Mohawk nickname at Dec. 20 meeting Over 40 people endured the cold and took part in the demonstration with signs and Mohawk apparel.

Last Sunday, a collection of individuals met virtually and streamed their conversation through the Great Plains Action Society's Facebook page. The group came together to "provide their opinion and educate" about the use of the Mohawks nickname in the Mason City Community School District. The discussion was in response to the "Mason City Mohawk Save the Name" Facebook page and the opinions posted on the page.

NAGA, according to its about page, is a nonprofit organization "advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American heritage through the high profile venues of sports and other platforms."

Mason City Facebook group bands together to 'save the name' Five days after the decision was made to drop the Mohawk mascot, Tom Stalker's “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name” Facebook page came to be.

The forum was held at 3 p.m. at the North Iowa Events Center in the All Season Building. According to the Facebook event information, which was posted by Stalker on the Save the Name group, the forum was a "once in a lifetime chance to learn what the Native American viewpoint is on our Mohawk tradition we have had for almost 100 years."

The speakers focused on how they found honor when schools use Native American names and imagery, along with how the removal of "Mohawk" removes a learning opportunity in schools. There was also conversation on how the opposing viewpoint is trying to convince people that it is "appropriation" when using Native American names and imagery in schools.

"Your community appears to be facing one of those unwanted updates where it seems like they don't care about your time schedule," said Ivan Dozier, who is Cherokee. "They don't care about what your wants and values are. Somebody from the outside is coming in and saying 'you guys need to update, you guys need to change this'."

Tony Henson, also Cherokee, gave a presentation for the around 40 attendees. Henson gave a history on how Native American names were selected by schools because of "their bravery and superiority of these warriors." He added that NAGA is against the term "mascot" rather in support of the "name and logo."

"I will tell you this, you guys don't have a mascot. A mascot is a sideline entertainer that dresses up like an idiot. You don't have that," said Henson. "The opposition purposely uses the term 'mascot' because it has a negative connotation. You have your nickname, and you have your logo or icon and we encourage you not to use the terminology of the opposition."

Henson said "extreme leftist academia" is the reason there was a shift away from data to ideology, resulting in opposition to Native American mascots. Henson presented different logos to the group, including one being used as the National Congress of American Indians' logo.

"I just want to show proud representations of native imagery. Yes, of course over the years there have been bad interpretations, bad representations of natives. That's why we say we want to educate rather than eradicate. Because if you want to do it properly, just like any culture, you want to be respected," said Dozier.

Major research firms are "reporting 80% to 90%" of Native Americans have no problem with Native American names and imagery being used, according to Henson.

"The voice of common sense, rank and file Indian people have been completely shut out of the debate in favor of the powerful agenda driven release. The notion that the organization or tribal council speaks for the native populations on this issue is preposterous," said Henson.

Henson talked about the certifications NAGA has done with schools, which require a school to commit to using their name and logo with respect. School certifications also require the school to host Native American learning events or possibly use NAGA-tailored curriculum.

"We advocate on keeping your tradition, modifying if necessary, and educating about Native Americans. If the board is not inclined to do this, at the very least consider a stakeholder referendum of the students, alums, and taxpaying community members on a matter of such deep, deep personal and emotional connection to decide this issue once and for all," said Henson.

The group was asked to write questions for the speakers. One asked about keeping the classic Mohawk logo. The majority of speakers raised a thumbs up.

"It's just Native American, which ... we're unique as Native Americans. So we all use it," said Jonathan Tso, who is Navajo-Dine and Assinabune Sioux.

"I don't think of logos as dishonorable," said Demeterius Marez, who is Navajo. "If I believe that, I wouldn't be here today talking to you about your school."

The speakers brought up the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, with Marez saying that Mason City does not need to change..

"That's why you have to convince the school board that they have to do what you want, not what Saint Regis wants. Nothing you guys are doing is derogatory. Nothing is offensive to Native Americans," said Marez.

Four members of NAGA plan to speak to the Mason City School Board on Monday night. Stalker said support for keeping the name is growing.

"The biggest thing that's hitting me right now is they're not listening to the alumni. They're not listening to us as citizens," said Stalker.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.