National Merit Scholar finalist from Mason City

Mason City High School senior Britta Elsbernd added another title to her list on Monday night: National Merit Scholarship finalist.
The school board recognized Elsbernd with a certificate presented by high school principal Dan Long.
Elsbernd, who also counts All-State Oboist, Actor and Beeswax Artist among her other titles, plans to attend Luther College, where she'll study music and English. She hopes to be a music professor one day.
Should she make the final cut, Elsbernd will be eligible for a scholarship from the national program and/or Luther College.
Officials of each sponsor college select their scholarship winners from among the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program finalists who plan to attend their institution.
The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institutions financing the scholarship.
Over 1.5 million juniors enter the competition by taking a preliminary qualifying test. Of those, about 16,000 semifinalists are named.
Approximately 15,000 of those semifinalists reach finalist standing. Finalists must also have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed by a high school official and earn high SAT scores.
Half of the 15,000 finalists will be named Merit Scholarship winners.
The last time Mason City High School boasted National Merit Scholarship winners was in 2017, according to Globe Gazette archives. Randall E. Davenport was one of 3,200 graduating seniors that year to receive a scholarship -- his to attend the University of Iowa.
Newman Catholic also had a National Merit Scholar in 2017, Carolyn Bernemann, who was awarded a scholarship to attend Iowa State University.