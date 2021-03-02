National Merit Scholar finalist from Mason City

Mason City High School senior Britta Elsbernd added another title to her list on Monday night: National Merit Scholarship finalist.

The school board recognized Elsbernd with a certificate presented by high school principal Dan Long.

Elsbernd, who also counts All-State Oboist, Actor and Beeswax Artist among her other titles, plans to attend Luther College, where she'll study music and English. She hopes to be a music professor one day.

Should she make the final cut, Elsbernd will be eligible for a scholarship from the national program and/or Luther College.

Officials of each sponsor college select their scholarship winners from among the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program finalists who plan to attend their institution.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institutions financing the scholarship.

Over 1.5 million juniors enter the competition by taking a preliminary qualifying test. Of those, about 16,000 semifinalists are named.