Nashua-Plainfield student earns national award for history project

nashua-plainfield logo

A Nashua-Plainfield student won first place in his entered category at the 2021 National History Day National Contest.

According to a news release from Mix 107.3 FM, Caleb Sinnwell, a junior, won the award for his entitled project “Ghost Army: Deceptive Communication and the Power of Illusion.” The project focused on the Ghost Army, a World War II unit of 1,100 men assigned to deceive German Intelligence. Sinnwell’s research dives into created deceptions, like inflatable tanks and radio transmissions used to confuse enemy forces.

Sinnwell was also awarded the Certificate of Achievement by the U.S. Special Forces Army Unit. Sinnwell is currently asking members to support the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act.

National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers and other documents about historical topics related to an annual theme. The theme this year was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

