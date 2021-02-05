 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Mercy University fall Dean's List
0 comments

Mount Mercy University fall Dean's List

{{featured_button_text}}
education weblogo

Mount Mercy University has released its Dean's List for the fall semester.

Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,800+ enrolled students.

The following students were honored:  Samantha Doughan, of Britt; Macy Ross, of Charles City; Molly Jenkins, of Osage; Courtney Hoffman, of Shell Rock.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News