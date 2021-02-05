Mount Mercy University fall Dean's List

Mount Mercy University has released its Dean's List for the fall semester.
Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,800+ enrolled students.
The following students were honored: Samantha Doughan, of Britt; Macy Ross, of Charles City; Molly Jenkins, of Osage; Courtney Hoffman, of Shell Rock.
