Mount Mercy announces December 2020 graduates

Mercy College of Health Sciences released the names of its December 2020 graduates.
Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
The following students earned degrees: Rachel Enright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Tiara Van Gerpen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both of Garner; Cody Elphic, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, of Hampton; Samuel Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, of Parkersburg.