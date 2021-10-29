Mohawk tribes: Don't use our name for your logo, mascot

As the Mason City School Board continues discussions about whether to keep or change its "Mohawk" nickname and logo, Native American voices are clear -- stop using it.

The school district's ongoing academic and athletic logo redesign project is a step toward making a connected visual appearance, according to Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg. He added that branding would be the first approved logo and style for the district.

“The whole point to do this was to bring more continuity,” said Versteeg earlier this month.

The school board tabled the new logo discussion at its Oct. 18 meeting after hearing from individuals during open forum and talking about their reactions to the designs.

Nicholas Trask, Mason City boys’ basketball coach, spoke at that meeting, referencing an apparent conversation several years ago between the Mohawk tribe and Mason City High School teacher John Lee. According to Trask, Lee had previously contacted the tribe to ask their thoughts on using a Mohawk as a mascot and imagery of spears and feathers.

Trask claimed Lee was told it was fine to use the name and imagery, although the tribe did not want to endorse it.

“This name brings much pride to tens of thousands of alumni in the last century. We’re closing in on having Mohawks as our mascot for 100 years," Trask said. "It also happens to be a time when Native American mascots are under scrutiny and we are building an amazing new fieldhouse that should be filled with branding signs and logos."

Previous Globe Gazette reporting traces the school district’s use of the Mohawk name for sports activities to February 1925.

Lee said on Tuesday that he couldn't discuss the logos and the conversation he had with the Mohawk tribe until there was permission from the school's administration office. Sue Deike, the communications director for the Mason City School District, said the district first wants to have more recent information from the Mohawk. Deike said the school district does not know to whom Lee spoke from the tribe.

Deike said Versteeg sent an email and a letter to the Mohawk, directed to an undisclosed contact, although the district is unsure that person is still involved with the tribe. When asked who the contact person was, Deike said she was unsure.

“The district’s first step is to confirm we have the proper contact. So at this time we don’t have a name to share,” said Deike via email. “The district is working on a new communication with the Mohawk Tribe and as soon we have a response from them, we will be communicating that with the community.”

As of Thursday, the district had not heard back from anyone, said Deike.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Education, the Mason City Community School District had 20 Native American students in the 2020-21 school year. On Wednesday, Deike said the student management system staff reported there are 22 Native American students in the school district this year.

Brendan White, communications director with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York, said his tribe had not had any correspondence with Lee and was firm on the stance that “Mohawk” should not be used as a mascot.

“We believe that Native American names should not be used by schools or places of education,” said White. “We are the only race that is used by schools as a mascot. We find it as a form of cultural appropriation and negative stereotypes that needs to stop.”

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is an elected and recognized government of the Mohawk people. The council has an official statement on Native American mascots.

“The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe stands in solidarity with countless others that the time has come to end the use of indigenous mascots by professional and amateur sports teams, universities, colleges, and schools. We are thankful to those who have made the decision to retire them. We appreciate that many consider this a way of honoring Indigenous peoples and our indomitable spirit. We must also acknowledge those for whom the images represent cultural appropriation and perpetuation of stereotypes,” says the statement from Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council.

White said if people wanted to honor the Mohawk Tribe, they can do so by instead taking on the challenges that Native Americans face, including access to clean drinking water, the impacts of climate change, and Native American women who have gone missing.

Chief Vince Thompson of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne in Quebec, Ontario, also didn’t agree that it was an honor to use “Mohawk” as a mascot or a logo.

“Walking around and calling yourself ‘Mohawks’ is so disrespectful because you don’t know the culture and the traditions,” Thompson said.

Thompson explained the usage of Native American culture for mascots was perpetuating stereotypes and added people should learn about the traditions and language of the Mohawk tribe. This is how people would learn that it is disrespectful to use Native American culture as mascots, Thompson said.

“It is so deep and when you start looking at it in that perspective, you’ll see us different,” Thompson said.

Thompson weighed in with a similar viewpoint the last time the district discussed the Mohawk logo and mascot, about three years ago. That's when local pastor, the Rev. Le Anne Clausen de Montes, asked the district to stop using "Mohawk" without permission from the Native American community. De Montes has multiple children of Native American descent who attend school in the district.

De Montes has continued her efforts, and also began her own correspondence with the Mohawk to get their reactions. On Tuesday, she said she received messages from Lawrence SpottedBird, executive director of the Sac and Fox tribes of the Mississippi in the Iowa Meskwaki Nation, and from the National Congress of American Indians directed at all school districts and sports teams in Iowa with Native American mascots or logos.

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is the largest organization representing tribes in the U.S. The Sac and Fox of the Mississippi River, Meskwaki Nation, is the primary Native American tribe in Iowa.

“We the under signed Tribal Nations and local and national Native organizations, call upon you – the 66 K-12 schools in the state of Iowa with Native 'themed' school mascots – to retire your mascots. With recent events casting a spotlight on the well-documented harms caused by race-based mascots and a corresponding increase in related discussions at the school district level, we believe it appropriate to share with you Indian Country’s long-standing opposition to the continued use of Native 'themed' mascots,” according to the statement.

“All the tribal bodies have spoken and they have said they don’t want us (to use the name as the school mascot),” said de Montes.

De Montes said she was happy to see the school board and Versteeg taking a step back to learn more before making a decision. To her, it is time for the Mason City Community School District to make a change in mascots.

Though it did stop using a Native American as its live mascot, to date the school district's board of education has resisted taking changes any further in the face of what appears to be fierce community loyalty to the long history of the nickname and its imagery.

"I really don't think the Mohawk Nation minds having a small school in Iowa that chooses to honor their tribe by claiming their traditional courage and honor as an object of respect and aspiration," wrote Thomas Frank in a letter to the editor the last time the topic was discussed.

The Mason City School Board meets Monday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mason City School Administration building.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

