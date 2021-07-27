MercyOne: Nursing students must also follow vaccine mandate

Nursing students would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination before doing hands-on work at MercyOne North Iowa facilities, due to its parent company’s requirement.
Trinity Health announced in early July that staff would be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 21, 2021. The company has 117,000 employees in 22 states.
Along with MercyOne North Iowa, MercyOne Dubuque, MercyOne Dyersville, MercyOne Clinton and MercyOne Western Iowa were ordered to follow the requirement.
“Trinity Health and MercyOne North Iowa will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19. These guidelines would include students,” MercyOne North Iowa Communications Lead Angie Anstine said via email.
The vaccination requirement will be applied to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) nursing students who want experience at MercyOne.
“Any of our medical students that will walk into Mercy’s space will have to meet those vaccination requirements or exemptions,” NIACC President Steven Schulz said.
NIACC is in the process of creating its own exemption policy and has begun several drafts on the issue. Schulz says an established policy about MercyOne’s requirement would be created before classes started in late August.
Schulz said that there was a small number of students being impacted by the mandate and he didn’t want to see students squeezed out of the program.
Many of the surrounding public school districts work with NIACC for dual-credit courses. In some of the districts, NIACC nursing courses are offered to high school students.
Mason City schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg said whatever NIACC decided with their own policy regarding MercyOne’s requirement, students taking the courses would have to accept them.
Since dual credit courses are offered through NIACC and considered optional, Mason City School District is not involved with NIACC’s decisions for a policy or what the student will be required to do.
“(Mason City School District) cannot mandate wearing masks or require getting vaccinated,” Versteeg said.
Versteeg said he wasn’t sure if hands on experience at MercyOne happened with the nursing classes that Mason City High School students took since they were mainly CNA level. Versteeg added the district would be supportive of whatever direction NIACC chooses to take.
"The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us. The COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives," Anstine said via email. "As health care professionals, we are responsible for doing everything we can to end the pandemic and save lives in our communities."
Per Anstine, 75% of Trinity Health colleagues are already vaccinated against COVID-19. The remaining 25% will have a series of rolling deadlines they have to meet before Sept. 21. There are exemptions available for religious or health reasons but those have to be requested, documented and approved, according to MercyOne.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com