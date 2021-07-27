MercyOne: Nursing students must also follow vaccine mandate

NIACC is in the process of creating its own exemption policy and has begun several drafts on the issue. Schulz says an established policy about MercyOne’s requirement would be created before classes started in late August.

Schulz said that there was a small number of students being impacted by the mandate and he didn’t want to see students squeezed out of the program.

Many of the surrounding public school districts work with NIACC for dual-credit courses. In some of the districts, NIACC nursing courses are offered to high school students.

Mason City schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg said whatever NIACC decided with their own policy regarding MercyOne’s requirement, students taking the courses would have to accept them.

Since dual credit courses are offered through NIACC and considered optional, Mason City School District is not involved with NIACC’s decisions for a policy or what the student will be required to do.

“(Mason City School District) cannot mandate wearing masks or require getting vaccinated,” Versteeg said.