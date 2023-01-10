 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

MCHS Instrumental Music to host fundraiser concert

  • 0
jazz_05.JPG

The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will hold its Showcase Concert on Saturday.

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette

The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will host its 13th annual Showcase Concert from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Mason City High School Cafeteria.

This year’s showcase is a fundraiser for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. The goal for the students is to collect 2500 items to help the food bank.

Groups performing throughout the afternoon will include the String Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band I, and the Riverhawk Rock Pep Band, according to a press release.

There will also be special music by the staff. Godfather’s Pizza and other lunch items will be available for purchase. The performance is free to the public, seating will be available and free-will donations of non-perishable food items or money will be accepted.

Come and enjoy an afternoon of music at the high school and help out those in need in our community at the same time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

St. Ambrose University announces first-ever papal conference this spring

St. Ambrose University announces first-ever papal conference this spring

To celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis, St. Ambrose University will host its first-ever papal conference starting Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18. The 3-day event is titled "Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities" and will feature a series of globally-renowned keynote speakers, breakout sessions and liturgy. Early bird registration costs $75 and is open now through Jan. 31 for those interested in attending. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida woman tries to take boa constrictor in carry on, gets caught by TSA x-ray machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News