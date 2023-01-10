MCHS Instrumental Music to host fundraiser concert

The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will host its 13th annual Showcase Concert from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Mason City High School Cafeteria.

This year’s showcase is a fundraiser for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. The goal for the students is to collect 2500 items to help the food bank.

Groups performing throughout the afternoon will include the String Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band I, and the Riverhawk Rock Pep Band, according to a press release.

There will also be special music by the staff. Godfather’s Pizza and other lunch items will be available for purchase. The performance is free to the public, seating will be available and free-will donations of non-perishable food items or money will be accepted.

Come and enjoy an afternoon of music at the high school and help out those in need in our community at the same time.