The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department presents the 75th Annual edition of The MCHS Follies.

Performances will be held at NIACC Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9; 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and a Sunday matinee at 1:00 p.m. February 12. Tickets are available in advance from Mason City Hy-Vee stores' customer service desk, and at the door.

Ticket prices for general admission seating are $8 for senior citizens/children below the age of 12 and $10 for adults. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged, as performances traditionally sell out.

This year is a salute to pop music hits from the last 75 years. There will be music for all ages to enjoy. The production will feature a wide variety of ensembles and performing acts including three different show choirs, a jazz band, dancers, vocalists and comedy skits. More than 150 students are involved in this annual showcase of area talent, according to a press release.