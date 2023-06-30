Registration for the Mason City Community School District 2023-2024 school year is open, and there is limited space for its new, slower-paced 'transitional' kindergarten program.

The first day of school is Wednesday August 23, 2023.

The district says that those starting their educational journey at MCCSD will receive "great learning experiences, amazing social interactions, and fun educational activities."

In order to register for the Little Riverhawk 4-Year-Old preschool, students must be 4 years of age by September 15, 2023. This preschool has two sessions, morning and afternoon; and is held at Harding Elementary on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

New this year to the district are the two transitional kindergarten (TK) classes for students five years old but not quite ready for kindergarten. The district says that space is limited so there are several criteria for enrollment including but not limited to birth date, preschool teacher recommendation, and previous school experience. Sites for TK will be at Roosevelt and Hoover Elementary with busing provided from all school boundaries. The schedule follows the same as students K-4.

Children who turn five years old on or before Sept. 15 are eligible for kindergarten at one of the four elementary schools in the district.

The district's website lists the following requirements for registering kindergarteners:

Verification of your student's birthday and legal name - This will be done by bringing your student's birth certificate to the building for the office staff to record.

Immunization Certificate - According to Iowa law, all students must have an immunization certificate on file in the school's health office that your student will attend. Boosters may be needed for kindergarten enrollment.

Elementary Health Information Card - This will be sent to you once you have signed your student up for school. This should be completed by your doctor during a medical exam. This is the time to get the immunizations that are required after the fourth birthday.

Blood Lead Testing - All Iowa children must have proof of a blood lead test. On the blue Elementary Health Information Card there is a place for you, the physician or nurse to indicate the date the blood lead testing was completed and its results.

Vision Screening - Iowa law requires any student who is entering kindergarten to provide the school with proof of a vision screening.

Dental Screening - Iowa law requires any student who is entering kindergarten to provide the school with proof of a dental check-up.

Busing will be available to and from home, in-home daycares and public daycares free to all our preschool families; and the application for busing can be found online.

Head Start programs through North Iowa Community Action Organization (NICAO) will be moved to the southwest wing of Hoover Elementary School. Head Start provides preschool for children ages three to four who meet federal income guidelines, and the district's lease agreement with NICAO allows for the use of five classrooms and a common space for the students, as well as meals for the students, expected this year to number around 80. Registration for Head Start is also online.

Links to register for the programs, school supply lists, and more are available on the main page of the district's website. If you have questions about the programs offered, contact the program administrator, Brooke Brunsvold, at 641-421-4406. Questions regarding registration may contact Lisa Christianson at 641-450-5300.