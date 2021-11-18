 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City's student senates receive state leadership award

MCHS and John Adams student senate award

(Left to right) John Adams Middle School Student Senate Advisor Michele Buseman, Kate Kotta, Angelina Frank, and Mason City High School Student Senate Advisor Laura Grommesh.

The leaders of the Mason City High School and John Adams Middle School student senates, respectively, received recognition from the state late last month.

MCHS and John Adams were among 11 student senates from across the state given Honor Council with Meritorious Distinction award. The awards were given to the student senates during the Iowa Student Leadership Conference late last month in Des Moines. MCHS Student Senate Advisor Laura Grommesh said it was a nice accomplishment for the district.

"We think that's pretty darn impressive considering both schools in our district got the highest award you can get and only 11 schools get it. We were pretty excited," said Grommesh.

Each of the qualifying senates entered a portfolio for consideration, outline their individual project undertakings throughout the year, as well as a state-assigned project which looked at environmental issues.

 

People are also reading…

MCHS Student Senate Award - Angelina Frank

Mason City High School Student Senate historian Angelina Frank with the reward student senate received and the portfolio she assembled for the award.
Support local reporting. Subscribe. $5 for five months

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding causes property damage and a scorpion stinging spree in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News