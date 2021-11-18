Mason City's student senates receive state leadership award

The leaders of the Mason City High School and John Adams Middle School student senates, respectively, received recognition from the state late last month.

MCHS and John Adams were among 11 student senates from across the state given Honor Council with Meritorious Distinction award. The awards were given to the student senates during the Iowa Student Leadership Conference late last month in Des Moines. MCHS Student Senate Advisor Laura Grommesh said it was a nice accomplishment for the district.

"We think that's pretty darn impressive considering both schools in our district got the highest award you can get and only 11 schools get it. We were pretty excited," said Grommesh.

Each of the qualifying senates entered a portfolio for consideration, outline their individual project undertakings throughout the year, as well as a state-assigned project which looked at environmental issues.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

