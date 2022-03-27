Mason City teacher given state education award

Mason City educator Tracie Dedor was recently named the top of her class.

Dedor, a first-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary School, was named the Iowa State Education Association’s (ISEA) 2022 Excellence in Education Award winner. She was selected among educators nominated by co-workers, students, parents and community members because of the difference she has made with students, says a press release.

As the award winner, Dedor is a nominee for the National Education Association (NEA) Foundation California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence. According to a press release, all California Casualty awardees receive expenses-paid travel to Washington, D.C., for the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February 2023.

Five awardees are selected for the Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence and receive $10,000 each. The NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence selects one of the five to receive $25,000 in cash and a gift.

"Tracie is an asset as a teacher in Mason City because she embodies the qualities that we value in our teachers. She truly cares about students and does whatever she can to ensure that they have a successful school experience," Hoover Principal Sarah Grimm said.

Dedor is in her 21st year of teaching, having taught in Chicago, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines before landing in Mason City.

As a kid, she said she would pretend to teach her stuffed animals, and having good educators in her life pushed her to become a teacher in real life.

One educator who stands out in Dedor's memory is a Sunday School teacher she had. "A particular lady at church taught Sunday School and had me help her, and I really enjoyed how she did it," Dedor said.

All of the experiences have shaped how Dedor teaches. An aspect she likes to focus on is uniqueness of each individual student.

"I would say my philosophy is to get to know each child as an individual, get to know their likes, their dislikes and who they are," Dedor said.

Dedor allows the students to share their cultures and family traditions with others. She says these moments are good to teach individuality, and that her says students "light up" when given the opportunity to share what makes them unique and gain confidence in themselves.

All of her students are referred to as "scholars" to help believe in themselves.

"We learn how to read, how to write, how to add, how to subtract and counting money, and it's a lot and it can be hard. We just have the main philosophy of don't give up," Dedor said.

Dedor has taken educating students to the next level by dressing up as familiar children's book characters. One day she dressed up as Miss Nelson from "Miss Nelson is Missing!" by Harry Allard. Dedor proceeded to spend the whole day in character as Miss Nelson.

“Tracie’s creativity, passion and work all combine to make a tremendous impact in her classroom and beyond. The Excellence in Education Award supports educators like Tracie who are invested in the lives of their students and go way beyond what is expected to make an exceptional experience,” President of the ISEA Mike Beranek said in a statement.

"We are so fortunate to have so many high-quality educators in Mason City, and we congratulate Tracie for receiving this incredible award celebrating her hard work as a teacher," Grimm said.

Dedor said she was honored to receive the award and that people had taken notice of what she did. She added she felt like all teachers should receive the recognition for their unique qualities.

"Each day is a new adventure, and it takes all of our teachers to help these kids to grow," Dedor said. "I am thankful that I get to be a part of their lives and a part of their village."

Dedor will be honored at the ISEA Summer Leadership Conference in August.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

