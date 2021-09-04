Mason City teacher gains experience through an externship, helps wildlife in the process

The externships were for six weeks starting in June with participants in a variety of STEM fields. While teachers learn how to show students the link between state academic standards and available jobs and needed skills, extern hosts find the help they need to complete significant projects that bring value to the organization.

The externship placed Nannenga with the Iowa DNR to work on projects that helped Iowa wildlife. She mainly worked on two big projects during her externship, along with helping with occasional maintenance.

For one project, Nannenga captured, tagged, and tracked Blanding’s turtles. The benefit of this project is to provide information that will be used to guide future wildlife habitat management. Tagging and tracking the turtles was meant to help with preventing the species from going extinct, according to Nannenga.

One of the best moments came from tagging the Blanding’s turtles early in the externship according to Nannenga. She said the Iowa DNR was lucky to find a turtle a day, but when she went out with them they found two. The excitement that the Iowa DNR had that day inspired Nannenga.

“(Best part) was honestly all the excitement from the DNR and how invested they were in the project,” said Nannenga.