Mason City teacher finalist for national adviser of the year award

A Mason City High School teacher has been named one of five finalists nationwide for a school adviser award.

Laura Grommesh, a German teacher, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Warren E. Shull High School Student Council Adviser of the Year Award, sponsored by National Student Council and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Finalists also receive free registration to the National Student Council Virtual Conference June 22-25 where they will be formally recognized.

Grommesh, who is also a speech coach and worked with the student council at MCHS, was an advisory board member of the Iowa Association of Student Councils from 2011-2018. She was nominated for the award by the IASC's executive director, Vicki Carstens.

Several of Grommesh's students have been selected to serve as state officers and have made an impact on student leaders throughout Iowa by developing a state project and presenting breakout sessions at conferences. For the past five years Grommesh has served as a district officer with two different students and hosted a Northeast District Conference at Mason City High School.