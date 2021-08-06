Mason City summer camp students get ready for new school year

Science experiments, yoga lessons and cooking classes, oh my!
These are just some of the opportunities that kids participating in Mason City schools summer camp have been able learn about along with improving their academic skills before the school year starts.
Summer camp runs for two weeks and incorporates academic time to help students in areas where they struggled during the school year with fun-based mini courses. The program is in its second week.
“They work on reading, writing, and math. Just getting their minds ready to learn and get ready to be learners when they get back to school,” said instructional coach Katie DiMarco.
DiMarco oversees the two-week camp at Roosevelt Elementary School and helping with day-to-day operations. This year, there are 138 students who are taking part of summer camp.
Summer camp at Roosevelt Elementary is invite-only based on the skills and needs of a student. The age range is from rising first- to third-graders.
Days run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the week. Students are fed lunch and are given a to-go breakfast to take home with them at the end of the day.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., students do their academic work in a small group environment. Lessons involve journal writing, problem solving skills, and having time for “read alouds.”
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had very small numbers in each class, so no more than about 12 kids per two adults,” DiMarco said.
DiMarco said classroom teachers tell her what a student’s level of proficiency is in a subject. From there, the summer camp curriculum provides reteaching and practicing skills.
The state requires that students who take part in summer camp are tested to see if progress was made. Testing also allows opportunity to see if the program is working and what adjustments are needed.
“We always have kids show up in the fall with summer learning loss. It’s almost like they forget how to be students, they’ve had so much fun over the summer. We want to make sure that socially they’re ready to come into the classroom to be around their peers and they’re ready to learn in that environment again,” DiMarco said.
After academic time and lunch, students then go to their selected mini courses. Mini course themes are based off of a teacher’s passion and allow students to build background knowledge on a subject they might not be offered during the school year. Students do one mini course the first week then a different one the second week.
The mini courses and field trips help with convincing students that coming to school during the summer is fun.
DiMarco said allowing the teachers to instruct on topics about which they're passionate, like yoga and cooking, has allowed a wide range of opportunities for the students.
“The music teacher is actually doing art this week because she was like, ‘I never get to do art with my kids, so I want to do crafts,’” said DiMarco.
Summer camp teachers Vicki Zweibohmen and Liz Platts have been teaching the second grade-to-third grade kids this year. Both have been helping with the “mad scientist” mini course.
“Yesterday, we put gummy bears into different cups and then added liquids to each of the cups and did predictions to figure out what happened to them,” said Zweibohmen.
Zweibohmen has been a part of summer camp for over 20 years now. She said that the mini courses is a new addition that she really enjoys.
“It is really nice that the kids get some free choice with that,” Zweibohmen said.
This appears to be the learning lesson the teachers were hoping for:— Mason City CSD (@MasonCityCSD) August 3, 2021
Science experiments at summer school ~ Coke, Nerds, Pop Rock and Mentos! pic.twitter.com/Ih2c6dTCcX
Platts, a first-year summer camp teacher, has enjoyed both helping out the students with their academics and the mini courses. The reward for her has been written on a student’s face.
“Seeing the excitement once we did something and then it would pop. They understood it,” said Platts.
Lily Koch, who is going into third grade, has been participating in the cooking opportunity. She said all of the food is already pre-cut for them and they get to learn how to make it.
“We get to make food and we get to eat it,” said Koch.
Koch said she has enjoyed being a part of summer camp and that her favorite thing she has made so far has been fruit on a stick.
Declan Gillespie and Aubrey Frenchick, both going into third grade, have been taking part in the yoga mini course.
Frenchick said she wanted to do yoga “because it was really cool and I wanted to learn new moves.”
Gillespie said he has enjoyed doing yoga despite it making him a little bit sweaty.
With the enthusiasm that students are putting into summer camp, DiMarco says she hopes it translates into the classroom when school starts.
“We are just so excited to see the smiling faces and the enthusiasm. The kids are ready to see their friends. Ready to be back at school. Ready to have activities taking up their day,” said DiMarco. “I think that’s the best part is just having the students here, being so excited to be back in school.”
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com