Mason City summer camp students get ready for new school year

DiMarco said allowing the teachers to instruct on topics about which they're passionate, like yoga and cooking, has allowed a wide range of opportunities for the students.

“The music teacher is actually doing art this week because she was like, ‘I never get to do art with my kids, so I want to do crafts,’” said DiMarco.

Summer camp teachers Vicki Zweibohmen and Liz Platts have been teaching the second grade-to-third grade kids this year. Both have been helping with the “mad scientist” mini course.

“Yesterday, we put gummy bears into different cups and then added liquids to each of the cups and did predictions to figure out what happened to them,” said Zweibohmen.

Zweibohmen has been a part of summer camp for over 20 years now. She said that the mini courses is a new addition that she really enjoys.

“It is really nice that the kids get some free choice with that,” Zweibohmen said.

Platts, a first-year summer camp teacher, has enjoyed both helping out the students with their academics and the mini courses. The reward for her has been written on a student’s face.

“Seeing the excitement once we did something and then it would pop. They understood it,” said Platts.