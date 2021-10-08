Mason City students' 'summer slide' data shows promising results

Mason City students are at a good place in terms of attacking “summer slide,” according to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Bridgette Wagoner.

"Summer slide" is the period of time during the summer where students lose a little bit of what they had learned in school. Screening data from last spring and this fall was compared to see how much summer slide had happened within the district.

The student achievement data, collected through screenings at the elementary and sixth grade levels, was given to the Mason City School Board on Monday. The data showed the learning percentage of schools, grades, and specific student groups. The universal goal with this data is to have student learning reach the benchmark of 80% proficiency.

“(Summer slide is) a pretty common phenomenon that happens when kids go home for the summer. They’re gone for an extended amount of time, particularly our young kids, and they don’t have that frequency of skill practice or instruction,” said Wagoner on Wednesday morning.

Wagoner explained the district likes to see “zero change” when looking at "summer slide" data, or not losing any percentage points. This fall, the data showed that all elementary buildings except for one had zero change or were above where they were in the spring. Hoover Elementary went from 58% in the spring to 56% in the fall.

Breaking it down further, only kindergarten and fourth grade had a slight summer slide and went down a couple of percentage points. Kindergarten in the spring had a screening percentage of 68% in spring and was at 59% this fall. Fourth grade went from 65% in the spring to 64% in the fall.

“There’s a lot that happens in four weeks of school, especially at the very young grades. For us, as a district, that data was really good. It showed that for the most part our kids either maintained where they should be or even grew in a lot of cases,” said Wagoner.

Wagoner said when looking at the data to keep in mind that it is very early data and there have been changes in the district, like kids moving either in or out of the district.

“We try to always make sense of what (the data) might mean and we can’t prove any cause,” said Wagoner. “I like to believe that it’s something to be said about the power of having our kids back in school, in their routines through those relationships with teachers.”

How Mason City Community School District plans to address learning loss Bridgette Wagoner, director of curriculum and instruction for the Mason City School District, spoke to the school board about the issue of learning loss and the plans made in order to make up for lost time.

A majority of students have never experienced a normal year of schooling or have not had a normal year in quite a while, according to Wagoner and Superintendent Dave Versteeg.

“I think that it is really important data to consider that kids aren’t behind, they are right where they are supposed to be. Some students have not had a normal year,” said Versteeg.

“I think our knee-jerk reaction is panic and go, ‘Oh my gosh, our kids are behind.’ They’re exactly where they should be given the experience that they’ve had,” said Wagoner.

A subgroup of students, English language learners, was shown to have a 10% decrease from spring to fall. Wagoner explained that their summer slide was greater than other student subgroups because of the environment they live in.

“(English language learners) made pretty significant losses. Their summer slide was greater and that makes sense because often those kids are spending time with non-English speaking families or peers. It is good context for us to think about how we provide those wraparound services,” said Wagoner.

The plan with helping the English language learning students is to evaluate the best individualized plan and what plan has the biggest impact, according to Wagoner.

Versteeg says the next step to this data is building a greater baseline of where students are at and compare it to where they will be at the end of the year. Versteeg added that the data was like a “checkbook” to see how students were doing and give them an idea of where to go next.

“I think we are just growing with this project and being transparent with the story of learning,” said Versteeg.

From what the summer slide data says, Wagoner says that the district needs to “stay the course” with what they are doing for student learning.

“This year, we did put in place some things to try to address learning loss,” said Wagoner. “I’m in buildings every single day, walking through classrooms, and I see teachers and students doing those things. It makes me hopeful that the plan we have in place is going to have the impact that we wanted to have.”

Intervention monitoring collection, which is data that is collected every first Wednesday of the month, will be received to see student learning progress. Mason City students will also receive weekly monitoring checks to see if they need additional help with their education.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

