Mason City students start first day of school

“I think there’s always a concern (with the pandemic) and we’re still doing many things to try to stop the spread, especially among children because it seems that the variant is affecting more children,” said Millsap.

Some of the efforts at Jefferson Elementary to slow the spread are hand sanitizing after recess, social distancing, and encouraging good hygiene.

The scene at Mason City High School had a different look compared to Jefferson Elementary with a small percentage of students choosing to wear masks for the first day.

Mason City High School Principal Dan Long said that Delta variant was a concern but was hopeful for a good start of the year.

“The best preventative measure that we have is encouraging people to get vaccinated,” said Long. “The more of our students and the more of our staff that are vaccinated, the better position that puts us in to be here every single day.”

Jennaya Everist, a senior and Mason City High School’s senate president, said it felt good to be back and that school was going back to normal.

“I’m hoping for a somewhat normal year but still feels safe and fun,” said Everist.