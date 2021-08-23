Mason City students start first day of school

New backpacks. New teachers. A brand new year of learning for hundreds of Mason City students started on Monday morning.
Parents of Jefferson Elementary students had their children pose for first day of school photos, gave big hugs, and sent their children off with motivational wisdom. Principal Lindsey Millsap and teachers gave eager greetings to each student before they walked through the door.
Signs of COVID-19 were still apparent as multiple families with elementary students and teachers chose to wear masks.
Last year, the start of the year was trademarked by mask-wearing and social distancing. This year, the Mason City School District cannot mandate mask-wearing due to state legislation enacted in May, despite COVID-19 cases rising. Any student or teacher wearing a mask this year is completely based on their own choice.
Millsap said that about half of the Jefferson Elementary school staff had chosen to wear a mask this year. She added that despite the concerns with COVID-19 and the delta variant, the school will continue their efforts to slow the spread.
“I think there’s always a concern (with the pandemic) and we’re still doing many things to try to stop the spread, especially among children because it seems that the variant is affecting more children,” said Millsap.
Some of the efforts at Jefferson Elementary to slow the spread are hand sanitizing after recess, social distancing, and encouraging good hygiene.
The scene at Mason City High School had a different look compared to Jefferson Elementary with a small percentage of students choosing to wear masks for the first day.
Mason City High School Principal Dan Long said that Delta variant was a concern but was hopeful for a good start of the year.
“The best preventative measure that we have is encouraging people to get vaccinated,” said Long. “The more of our students and the more of our staff that are vaccinated, the better position that puts us in to be here every single day.”
Jennaya Everist, a senior and Mason City High School’s senate president, said it felt good to be back and that school was going back to normal.
“I’m hoping for a somewhat normal year but still feels safe and fun,” said Everist.
Everist said it was hard to believe that she was in her final year of high school and grateful that school was back to face to face again.
Everist, who is vaccinated, chose to wear a mask her first day of classes to set an example to fellow classmates and because of her concern about rise in cases.
“I’m a little nervous about it but I’m choosing to wear a mask because I wanted to set an example,” said Everist. “I want to protect those who are unvaccinated or immunosuppressed.”
Despite concerns of the COVID-19, both Millsap and Long are excited to be back and seeing students faces again.
“I always know an indicator (of excitement) is when my adrenaline starts going up at the start of the year. I know I’m excited to have the kids walk in today, it has been awesome,” said Long.
“I think it’s always very exciting. You’re nervous that something will go crazy. Something will happen but you’re also excited just to see the kids, especially after the summer,” said Millsap.
