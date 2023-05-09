The Mason City High School Student Senate inducted its new officers for the 2023-24 school year at its year-end banquet Sunday celebrating the hard work and dedication that came from the student leadership this year in the midst of a big change.
Adviser Laura Grommesh presented outgoing president Kyra Isles with a gavel, symbolically, at the conclusion her term in office. Iles then presided over the literal "passing of the torch" to next year's officers with a ceremony of candle lighting, after which the following officers were sworn in: Historian -- Naomi Garrett, Sofia Ahari. Officer at Large -- Jonathan Pyatt, Alexander Shipman. Sergeant at Arms -- Karim Eldadah. Secretary -- Alfonso Villarreal. Vice President -- Jackson Everist. President -- Angelina Frank. Outgoing officers were Isles and Vice President Ben Lorrence.
The student senate recently earned recognition from the National Student Council with the National Gold Council of Excellence award, which has recognized Mason City as a "Gold-"performing student senate. Last year, the senate earned recognition at the Iowa Association of Student Councils State Conference, taking home the Kelly Neiber Service Award for work it put into rebranding the district's mascot.
The student senate exists to represent the student body to the school board and to the community, and according to Grommesh, "stepped up to the plate" when the community and student body successfully lobbied the school board to become the Riverhawks after the board voted unanimously to retire the Mohawks mascot after 96 years.
While continuing to do its regular and traditional business -- meeting before school to organize traditional yearly events like the community blood drive, book drive, blanket drive, and staff bingo fundraisers -- it led both the anonymous voting and public outreach to the students and community that culminated in the name change to Riverhawks. Students then went to work organizing the inaugural Riverhawk Day, providing the student body with Riverhawk apparel during the transition.
"We were faced with many opposing ideas and lots of criticism from the students as well as the Mason City community," said Isles. "Our senate stepped up in order to continue our process of this change while also being able to handle the complaints from those around us."
"Losing Mohawks is a struggle for a lot of people, but I think that a great way to deal with that is to put your heart and soul into being a Riverhawk," Lorence said.
The students won't rest on their laurels. After one year for the school to adjust to the new name and identity, according to Vice President Jackson Everist, "There's still more to be done." The foremost goal for next year will be to continue to promote school spirit and "bring all of us together as Riverhawks."
Alexander Schmidt is an Education/General Assignment Reporter with the Globe Gazette. You can reach him by phone at 641-421-0527 or at alexander.schmidt@globegazette.com