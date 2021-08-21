Mason City student receives national recognition from honor society

A Mason City student has received a national honor for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

Kylie Trappe, a junior at Mason City High School, was recognized and selected to become a member of NSHSS. The honor society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Kylie has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis. “Kylie is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

Trappe got involved with NSHSS after receiving and accepting an invitation in the mail from the honor society. It was announced on July 27 that Trappe had received the national recognition.

“I was really excited and I went around and I showed my family members the (recognition) letter,” said Trappe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}