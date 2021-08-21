Mason City student receives national recognition from honor society

A Mason City student has received a national honor for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
Kylie Trappe, a junior at Mason City High School, was recognized and selected to become a member of NSHSS. The honor society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Kylie has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis. “Kylie is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
Trappe got involved with NSHSS after receiving and accepting an invitation in the mail from the honor society. It was announced on July 27 that Trappe had received the national recognition.
“I was really excited and I went around and I showed my family members the (recognition) letter,” said Trappe.
NSHSS members are lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. The honor society helps its members connect with resources to grow their strengths and pursue their passions.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Kylie build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
When asked about what it takes to be recognized, Trappe said, “It just takes a lot of work.”
Trappe has a 4.0 GPA and receives straight A’s in her classes. She added that her favorite subject is math but her favorite class is wood tech.
Trappe is involved in band, volleyball, bowling, track, and softball. She is also working on receiving a silver cord, which requires her to do 40 hours of volunteering a year during high school.
After high school, Trappe isn’t sure yet where she wants to go to college, but she does know she wants to stay in Iowa.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com