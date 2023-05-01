The following is the winning essay from John Adams 8th Grader Madeline Cornish, which earned first prize at the North Iowa Civics Bee on April 25.

Mason City has an aging population. If this population is not taken care of, they may begin to feel uncomfortable and disconnected from the community, experience a lower quality of life, or even consider moving to where they have more opportunities for social and recreational experiences.

Angels Senior Living states, “Seeing family or loved ones can help seniors stay engaged emotionally and feel less lonely.” This shows how important it is to give residents social interaction. Starting a program that would visit weekly would be very beneficial.

That's why I have taken a group to the I.O.O.F home two times already. Both times have gone very well. The first step to these successful meetings is reaching out to local nursing homes about a date to visit. Once you have secured a date, think about what you will be doing on this visit and who you are advertising it to. Our group played board games from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the I.O.O.F home.

Next, seek out a sponsor so you have money to purchase the necessary supplies. I currently have sponsorship with Central Park Dentistry. Getting this program started in the words of Troy Sundt, I.O.O.F activities director, states, “The program that Ms. Cornish has put together, working with our residents at Odd Fellows, has had a tremendous impact on their overall wellbeing.” This shows how big of an impact starting these programs can make.

Starting something like this can make such a difference and they are quite simple to start as I went through earlier. I am currently in the works of expanding to Newman Middle School and plan on taking this program to high school with me. In high school, we will continue expanding to other nursing homes, other grades and other schools.

The plan for expanding would include other students at Newman and older students at Mason City High School if they were interested in visiting residents in the local nursing homes. So far, we have had a continuous nine students showing up to the visits. We have met many residents with a wide variety of health issues that need more visitors to keep their minds off their current state. Some of the people have memory problems, can’t move well, or even just older people who have broken a bone. These people just want a person to talk and want attention. They want some to rant about their grandchildren, too.

In conclusion, Mason City’s aging population has to be taken care of more actively. Without caring for this elderly population, they could grow uncomfortable and tell people not to come here. This program is the best way to take care of these important members of our community.

Cornish received a $500 cash prize on behalf of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and will advance along with the two runners-up, Allison Long and Julia Hines, to the Iowa State Civics Bee competition at the Iowa State Fair this summer.

EDITORS NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the correct school Cornish attends.

Photos: East Park Gardens in Mason City East Park Gardens (3).jpg East Park Gardens (4).jpg East Park Gardens (5).jpg East Park Gardens (6).jpg East Park Gardens (7).jpg East Park Gardens (8).jpg East Park Gardens (9).jpg East Park Gardens (10).jpg East Park Gardens (11).jpg East Park Gardens (12).jpg East Park Gardens (13).jpg East Park Gardens (14).jpg East Park Gardens (15).jpg East Park Gardens (16).jpg East Park Gardens (17).jpg East Park Gardens (18).jpg East Park Gardens (19).jpg East Park Gardens (20).jpg East Park Gardens (21).jpg East Park Gardens (22).jpg East Park Gardens (23).jpg