Mason City schools vaccine policy up in the air after court ruling

The Mason City Community School District put a pause on forming a vaccination policy because of an announcement from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The federal government announced in early November that businesses with 100 employees or more would have until Jan. 4 to require staff members to show proof of vaccination or have them be tested for COVID every week.

On Nov. 6, a New Orleans federal appeals court put a block on the vaccination requirement. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the halt stops Biden from “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

Superintendent Dave Versteeg initially brought up the topic as a nonaction item at the Nov. 15 school board meeting, saying the board would need to adopt a vaccination policy by Dec. 6, should the courts change course and allow the mandate to stay in place.

At the board's meeting on Dec. 6, Versteeg said a vote on the matter was not needed until the courts allow OSHA to implement the mandate.

The policy discussed at the Nov. 15 would require any Mason City school employees unable to provide proof of vaccination, and who do not qualify for an exemption, to wear a mask while at work, as well as submit to the weekly testing. The Mason City Community School District has approximately 650 employees.

At least 27 states, including Iowa, have filed legal challenges after OSHA released its rules.

Mason City Community School District preps for OSHA vaccine rules Recent vaccination rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is pushing Mason City Community School District to quickly form a policy.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.