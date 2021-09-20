Mason City Schools to require masks based on illness rates

“Our job is to represent people and look at both those views and can we meet them and bring them together and do a middle of the road. I think we can. I think we can keep our teachers safe, our students safe, our children safe that come in and out of the building with special needs,” said Draper. “People elected us to find out and research in to it. So how do we do that with both sides that are polarized right now.”

Peterson added it was a priority to have students in school and establishing a threshold number that would signify a return to masks. Board director Jacob Schweitzer asked what the current numbers and percentages of positive COVID-19 cases were in the county.

Lala said CG Public Health mentioned that 33% of kids were testing positive compared to 67% of adults. She added the ratio had not changed since school year started, according to her discussion with CG Public Health.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg said there was instruction threshold rates given from the state with positive transmission rates. Five percent or lower was recommended to be in school, 5%-10% was the option to go hybrid, 10%-15% was for continuous learning, and 15%-20% was a level to talk to the Department of Public Health. Versteeg added if a building were to hit an unhealthy or illness ratio of 10%, they had to notify CG Public Health.