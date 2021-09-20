Mason City Schools to require masks based on illness rates

Depending on which building you're in, you may need to wear a mask in a Mason City school.
The mask mandate, which was enacted by the school board on Monday night, will be determined by the percent of those ill. Once 7% of the building are sick, masks will be required by all until the percentage drops under 5%. It goes into effect on Monday.
The district put out a call for written comments on requiring masks last week, and 129 pages of comments were compiled for the school board to read, as well as a letter was submitted from CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft in favor of a mask mandate being impmented.
Before the meeting, a small group of protesters against mask mandates congregated outside of the door of the Mason City School Administration building. Every seat in the board room was occupied by audience members.
Board president Lorrie Lala presented the board with three options.
“We can do none, we can do full, we can do hybrid depending on the infection rate. I would want to make sure it’s alright with everyone that I would like to discuss first and decide if we want to make a motion,” said Lala.
Board directors Katherine Koehler and Alan Steckman voiced their reasoning early in discussion on why they supported a mask mandate in the district.
Koehler said she supported the mandate as it squared with the board’s vision statement and wanting to meet the needs of all students in the district. Koehler added that she had been looking over recent data and reading advice from health experts.
“I just want to be so back to normal but what is normal,” said Koehler. “I’m a strong believer that all students that enter our building have the right to be there. That is including the kids that have physical and health issues, they have a right in our building.”
Steckman pulled out his stack of comments and raised them up for the audience to see, saying that he took the time to read all of them. He added masks were the reason the district had low COVID-19 numbers and prevented transmission.
“My mind’s thinking on that is seatbelts do not prevent death. You can die with a seatbelt. You can die with a mask. But generally, they prevent death. Generally masks prevent death. So I’m voting masks,” said Steckman.
Board vice president Jodi Draper and board director Jean-Pierre Peterson gave their reasons to the board to pursue an option that met both pro-mask and anti-mask community members in the middle.
“Our job is to represent people and look at both those views and can we meet them and bring them together and do a middle of the road. I think we can. I think we can keep our teachers safe, our students safe, our children safe that come in and out of the building with special needs,” said Draper. “People elected us to find out and research in to it. So how do we do that with both sides that are polarized right now.”
Peterson added it was a priority to have students in school and establishing a threshold number that would signify a return to masks. Board director Jacob Schweitzer asked what the current numbers and percentages of positive COVID-19 cases were in the county.
Lala said CG Public Health mentioned that 33% of kids were testing positive compared to 67% of adults. She added the ratio had not changed since school year started, according to her discussion with CG Public Health.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said there was instruction threshold rates given from the state with positive transmission rates. Five percent or lower was recommended to be in school, 5%-10% was the option to go hybrid, 10%-15% was for continuous learning, and 15%-20% was a level to talk to the Department of Public Health. Versteeg added if a building were to hit an unhealthy or illness ratio of 10%, they had to notify CG Public Health.
In Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Kossuth and Winnebago, kids accounted for at least one third of the positive cases this past week.
Versteeg said they know illness by building but the district does not know COVID-19 positivity rate by building. He told the board members whatever they decide must be clear for all.
Lala told the board that they would have to make a decision about a mask mandate, along with pursuing additional information that directors wanted.
Draper made the motion that Mason City School District would have an indoor mask mandate if a building is at a 7% or higher illness rate. She later made an amendment masks would then be worn until the building is under 5% illness rate.
Steckman seconded the motion and the mandate was approved by all members on the board.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com