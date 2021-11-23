Mason City schools superintendent search will begin Dec. 6

With the recent retirement announcement from Mason City Community Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg, it becomes a question of what the next steps are to find a new person to lead the district.

School board president Lorrie Lala said the board would not start its initial discussions at the Dec. 6 meeting.

Lala said that after Election Day, there were four or five superintendents in Iowa who announced their retirement. She said she hopes they are able to quickly find a perfect fit.

“What we heard is that there is that there is a lot of openings,” said Lala.

Lala says the process to find a new superintendent would not be done by the board alone. The process would one that would be getting input from students, teachers, and community members.

When the district last looked for a new superintendent in 2016, the Mason City School Board utilized Ankeny-based recruiting firm Grundmeyer Leader Search. Lala whether the district would be employing the services again would also be discussed Dec. 6.

Grundmeyer is currently aiding in the search for a new superintendent of the Hampton-Dumont School District.

Lala said one of the initial steps would be discerning what qualifications they would like a candidate to meet and establishing a compensation and benefits package before posting the position. The board will be screening each of the applicants.

After screening the applicants, Lala says the board will eventually narrow the field down to two candidates from which to choose.

“We are hoping to have a candidate by February and that the search process is pretty quick,” said Lala.

