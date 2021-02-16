Mason City schools share vaccination plans for district staff

For the majority of the past two months, Cerro Gordo Public Health and the Mason City Community School District have been in talks about when the district can get its staff vaccinated.

At each of the past four board of education meetings, Superintendent Dave Versteeg would give an update, stating that the vaccination day was getting closer. Now, that plan has finally been released.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Mason City staff received an email with information on a vaccination sign-up. CG Public Health will offer two time slots to vaccinate all school staff who want it. One is this Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, while the next will happen on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

In the past, Versteeg has made mention that the district surveyed its employees on the topic. According to results, around 80% of district staff would be willing to take the vaccine if offered.

"Really feel good about public health's plan to vaccinate our employees," Versteeg said at a January board meeting.

Some Cerro Gordo County school staff with underlying health conditions or older than 65 years of age have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mason City school nurses were the first of district staff to receive the vaccine as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}