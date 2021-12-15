 Skip to main content
Mason City Schools sends message to families about threat rumors

Mason City Schools Administration Building

The Mason City Community School District administration building is seen on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

 Abby Koch

The Mason City Schools sent out a message to parents this morning, saying the district has been made aware of rumors of threats toward buildings across Iowa and Mason City, specifically.

There have been no actual threats, and the district is working with the Mason City Police Department on next steps, according to the message sent by communications director Sue Deike. The district became aware of the rumors through social media.

The rumors are directed toward something happening on Friday, and the district assured parents in the note that they plan to communicate more information as they no it.

The district asks if anyone has information related to threats or violence, to contact your child's building principal immediately or call Superintendent Dave Versteeg at 641-540-5001.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the MCPD is investigating.

Several districts across Iowa responded to threats last week, including West Des Moines, Ankeny, Sioux City, the Quad Cities area, and Ames.

