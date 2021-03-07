 Skip to main content
Mason City schools plan to rebrand, improve website
Logos, colors and unity.

The idea of rebranding is one that many school districts around the state have looked into in recent years. One school that recently rebranded was Clear Lake. The district approved a new logo and solidified its colors over the summer.

Now, the Mason City Community School District is looking to do the same. The district is now accepting requests for proposals from bidders who are willing to take on the task of rebranding.

Mohawks 2

A modern logo for the Mason City Mohawks can be seen on a wall in the high school gymnasium on Tuesday. Previous logos, which depicted an Indian in a headdress, have been replaced by the current "MC" logo on many surfaces throughout the high school.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg and Kara Ruge, a member of the branding committee, spoke about why it’s important for the district to rebrand at the board of education meeting on Monday.

“Brand recognition is huge, especially for a school,” Ruge said. “With sports teams and that kind of thing, you want people to be able to pick you out and know exactly who you are when you get there.”

In Mason City’s case, there’s more than one variation of the school’s “MC” logo. Ruge says consistency in the same logo would go a long way for the unity of the district.

Selecting the exact colors and logo would increase professionalism of the staff, says Ruge. Professional documents, such as brochures, sports programs and parent newsletters, would be improved with rebranding.

Ruge worked with Cerro Gordo Public Health on its recent rebrand. She says that, although there was initial hesitancy, the rebrand has been nothing but positive for CGPH. She hopes the rebrand would bring the same positivity through consistency at Mason City.

“There’s many versions of the MC that are out there for use, making the Mason City schools brand inconsistent and, in turn, not as recognizable as it really could be,” Ruge said. “By having a set logo, all of the uncertainty, grey area, and vagueness of it is removed. Everything is consistent and you have that one look.”

Board meeting

A screenshot of the Mason City Board of Education's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday night.

Along those same lines, the district is accepting requests for proposals for a website redesign.

The current website Mason City uses is around 15 years old. Because of how outdated the website is, Versteeg says its time for the district to do something different.

“We really feel like if we don’t do the rebranding and we build the website, we’re really going to miss the mark on the website,” Versteeg said. “The two sort of go hand-in-hand. Most of the companies that do branding do website redesign.”

The request for proposals are due at the Mason City administrative building at 3:30 p.m. on May 31. The district will open them directly after the 3:30 p.m. deadline.

Versteeg says the rebranding transition would happen over the summer or early fall. The district is hoping the new website would be ready by January of 2022.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

