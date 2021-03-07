Mason City schools plan to rebrand, improve website

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ruge worked with Cerro Gordo Public Health on its recent rebrand. She says that, although there was initial hesitancy, the rebrand has been nothing but positive for CGPH. She hopes the rebrand would bring the same positivity through consistency at Mason City.

“There’s many versions of the MC that are out there for use, making the Mason City schools brand inconsistent and, in turn, not as recognizable as it really could be,” Ruge said. “By having a set logo, all of the uncertainty, grey area, and vagueness of it is removed. Everything is consistent and you have that one look.”

Along those same lines, the district is accepting requests for proposals for a website redesign.

The current website Mason City uses is around 15 years old. Because of how outdated the website is, Versteeg says its time for the district to do something different.

“We really feel like if we don’t do the rebranding and we build the website, we’re really going to miss the mark on the website,” Versteeg said. “The two sort of go hand-in-hand. Most of the companies that do branding do website redesign.”

The request for proposals are due at the Mason City administrative building at 3:30 p.m. on May 31. The district will open them directly after the 3:30 p.m. deadline.