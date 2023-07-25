Mason City Community Schools District has opened online registration for students first through 12th grade.

Preschool, kindergarten and the district's new transitional kindergarten programs have been open for students to pre-register online in order for the district to accurately gauge the number of students who will be enrolling in these programs this school year. Students enrolling in TK and kindergarten will still have to complete online registration.

On Aug. 11, the high school will host an open house 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for students to locate their classes and lockers. Similar open houses will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at John Adams Middle School and for Virtual Academy held at the Alternative High School. Harding, Hoover, Jefferson, Roosevelt elementary schools and Lincoln Intermediate school will also have open houses for grades K-6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first day of school for TK-12 is Aug. 23.

The district says school supply lists have been updated and are available upon registration.

An additional open house is scheduled Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is for 4-year-old preschool and early childhood students, whose first day is Sept. 5.