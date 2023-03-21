The Board of Education voted Monday to cut the hours of school nurses at all Mason City Community School District buildings.

The administration recommended the cuts as a cost-saving measure, and indicated that shifts for nurses had been increased during the pandemic to 8 hours per day, and the 6.475 hour per day equivalency was in line with schools around Iowa. The changes will take place for the 2023-2024 school year.

The administration is looking to make up $1.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds no longer available. Those funds were received by school districts to mitigate the expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrators said the reduction in hours affects before- and after-school hours, and buildings will be staffed with a nurse during the school day, except at Pinecrest Center, which will have one nurse working half days. The changes affect nurses' take-home pay as well as IPERS retirement benefits. The move is expected save $104,000 in annual payroll expenses.

Pinecrest Center is the only school in the district not to have a nurse on duty during all student hours. According to the administration, Pinecrest's enrollment numbers are considerably lower than other schools, and a full-time nurse is not necessary.

Nurses and parents spoke passionately about nursing services provided in schools. Nurse Julie Fritz of Harding Elementary read a prepared statement saying, "The proposed cuts will negatively affect students, families and staff." She was surrounded by district nurses, staff and parents ready to speak out on behalf of school nurses.

Katie Kohler noted the difficult decision the board faced. "Board members care very deeply about our children. They are our No. 1 priority. If we see services hurting because of this, we will revisit this issue," she said before voting in favor of the cuts.

Board member Brett Seaton was the only "no" vote.

The meeting was marked by outbursts from the packed room. Staff, nurses and parents made comments. Board members were visibly frustrated with the disruptions. In order to comment publicly during a meeting, residents must fill out a comment form and speak during the public comment portion. Remarks are limited to five minutes.