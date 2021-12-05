Mason City Schools' most recent Mohawk name debate: A timeline

Since the Mason City School Board voted to discontinue using the Mohawk logo and name, questions have arisen over the timing, along with suggestions that "most the community" was against the move. The Globe Gazette made a public information request of all correspondence to or from the district regarding the move since the beginning of October, well before the vote. A cursory email count suggests that of the 12 people who sent an opinion to the district in writing, roughly 58% were against the name change and 42% supported it.

Further, the district's first interaction with the Mohawk tribe in New York came after Coach Nicholas Trask suggested the district write the tribe and request to form a partnership. The tribe responded eight days later that it was not interested in any partnership, nor having the district use its name or representation of any sort.

OCT. 4 - A school board committee of the whole meeting is held where the board sees a potential vendor's suggestion for new branding/logo. Board member Lala suggests the term "Mohawk" be incorporated into the other proposed logos, which simply had M and C in them. Getting public input is suggested by Superintendent Dave Versteeg and the board.

OCT. 8 - School board member Jodi Draper emails to the board about an unnamed coach who approached her because they couldn't attend the Oct. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting:

"A community member and also coach at MCC is going to talk to the coaches at the coaching meeting that is coming up. This coach wants to see if the coaches agree with this line of thinking:

"We are Mohawks but as it is not acceptable to use Indian logos, and as other schools have a set graphic that says yes, this is Clear Lake, such as the Lion etc. Mason City has started with saying MO the Hawk. Still has the Mohawk for the history of the district but we could brand with a mascot of a Hawk, instead of just the MC or lettering."

OCT. 18 - At a school board meeting where feedback was given on proposed new logo/mascot, Coach Nicholas Trask brings up John Lee’s unverified conversation with the Mohawk from two years ago.

"History teacher John Lee contacted the Mohawk tribe twice in the last two years. In summary, the tribe did not like the tomahawk, but use of the name and other imagery, like spears and feathers were fine, along with name. But they did not want to endorse it publicly.

“I suggest we go all in with the Mohawks," Trask tells the board. "Let us send representatives to go meet with the Mohawks and create a partnership. I recommend we propose to the Mohawks they give us the history of their peoples that they want taught and we can then integrate that into our history classes. I propose we ask a Mohawk member to come to the MCHS each year to speak to students about our people. I propose we find out exactly what imagery is acceptable to them that we can use. I think it could be neat if we could flip the script and instead of losing another mascot in America, we gain a partner.”

OCT. 20 - Superintendent Versteeg takes Trask up on the suggestion and sends a letter asking the tribe to weigh in on use of Mohawk name and/or mascot, and if the tribe has any interest in a partnership with the district.

OCT. 29 - St. Regis tribe sends a response to district saying it does not want the district to use its name or any representation and is not interested in a partnership.

OCT. 30 - Versteeg sends and email update to the board, passing along letter from the tribe.

NOV. 1 - Coach Nicholas Trask email to the school board:

"I believe we made the correct move in attempting to be proactive. Since the meeting I have come to find out there was a movement already in progress by an alliance of Native American Tribes to lobby Iowa schools specifically to end the Native mascot use, focusing on Marion as the model.

"In my opinion we have three different directions we could go. One, is to ignore and continue on our path. As far as I can tell, there is yet no legal issue and no threat of legal issue with the use of our unconnected Mohawk.

"The second option is to redefine Mohawks. We could move to a Mo-Hawk and create a life-like hawk mascot with possibly a mohawk and use the imagery of a hawk, talons, feathers, etc. and cut all references to native people and imagery.

"The third option would be to do a campaign and develop an entirely new mascot. This could excite spirit and assist in the ability to have exciting new images and logos to use, but is also a lengthy process, alumni would be upset, and the transition would be difficult and expensive with new signage and phasing out uniforms."

NOV. 1 - Former school board member Mark Young sends board member Alan Steckman an email with suggestions for re-branding.

NOV. 5 - Superindent Versteeg sends an email update to the school board. He writes this about the Logo/Mascot Committee that has been formed:

"We had a meeting of coaches, students, booster club representatives on Wed night with Dale Bentlegde of Juicebox. It was a very productive meeting. The group will meet again on Dec. 1 to review the new ideas Juicebox develops for the representation of "MC." There was 100% support for dropping the Mohawk name as the mascot from participants at this meeting. There will be an action item on the Nov 15 board meeting to drop the use of the Mohawk name as the mascot. We will also discuss the steps necessary to choose a new mascot."

NOV. 17 - School Board President Lorrie Lala's response to an email from Mark Ramsey questioning the vote to end using Mohawk:

"I understand your frustration with 'cancel culture.' We as citizens need to understand where we came from, the good, bad and ugly. In 1879 Richard Henry Pratt started a boarding school for Native American Children. The Children were removed from their families, life and culture. The schools gave the children new names, new haircuts, refused to let them speak their native language or practice their native culture. The goal was stated to "civilize the children." This practice was still occurring when Mason City chose the Mohawk name. The Native Americans lost their children, culture and name. When we received the letter from the Mohawk tribe asking us to retire our Mohawk Mascot, knowing the history I felt I had to honor the wishes of the tribe. My goal was to honor the culture and not cancel it."

NOV. 20 - School Board member Katie Koehler responds to an email from Michael Thorpe expressing his opposition to ending the use of Mohawk.

"I can assure you as a former West Waterloo Warhawk(no longer in use) athlete your athletic honors and memories will stay. As a former Mason City coach, I believe you and all who went to school under the Mohawk name will continue to have positive impacts on communities. We are so much more than a label."

NOV. 20 - Josh Madole sends an email asking about cost to remove the Mohawk (he notes he is a third generation Mohawk) and suggests it could cost several hundred thousand dollars.

NOV. 22 - Lorrie Lala's email to Tom Stalker, part of Mohawk Save the Name Facebook group:

"I do not think we chose the Mohwak name to be respectful or disrespectful, I don't think we were thinking of the Native American population at all. I have always felt using the Mohawk Mascot these days was a sign of respect, however if using the Mohawk name is perceived as an insult by the tribe as well as other Native Americans then our intent does not matter.

"After re-learning the history of the Native Americans I believe the Mohawk mascot was never ours to use, it belongs to someone else."

NOV. 22-23 - Two emails are received by the district supporting the board's move.

NOV. 24 - Board member Carole Dettmer responds to Josh Madole email about the cost to change the name.

"There will likely need to be a slow and steady approach to these changes as the money doesn’t exist in our school budget.

"Yet this change is necessary. Our staff and school board learned that the Mohawk tribe does not want our school to use their name. We simply must transition away from the use of their name now that we know their wishes."

