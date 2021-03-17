Mason City Schools draft budget includes potential tax rate increase

A couple of things hit the Mason City School District's finances particularly hard this year.

One was a gap in funding between the money the district receives for special education students and how much it costs. The district received $7.15 million last year (FY20) but spent almost $13 million, leaving a funding gap of $5.8 million.

The other was a loss of 130 students this year, which continues a 10-year trend for the district. The state awards its funding to districts each year based on the previous year's enrollment, so despite the state increasing the aid it will provide next year to districts to $7,100 per pupil, overall Mason City will be dealing with a smaller pool of money.

"I know this year due to COVID we took a hit," said district Finance Director Cherie Yoder. "But we're hoping next year they'll come back."

Head counts matter because they form the basis for the money districts receive from the state, and finances are complicated by the one-year lag in funding. In the case of the special education $5.8 million gap, the district had 30 more special education students than initially projected last year, Yoder said. And because of the level of the students' individualized education programs, each required a paraprofessional to be assigned to them.

