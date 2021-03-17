Mason City Schools draft budget includes potential tax rate increase

A couple of things hit the Mason City School District's finances particularly hard this year.
One was a gap in funding between the money the district receives for special education students and how much it costs. The district received $7.15 million last year (FY20) but spent almost $13 million, leaving a funding gap of $5.8 million.
The other was a loss of 130 students this year, which continues a 10-year trend for the district. The state awards its funding to districts each year based on the previous year's enrollment, so despite the state increasing the aid it will provide next year to districts to $7,100 per pupil, overall Mason City will be dealing with a smaller pool of money.
"I know this year due to COVID we took a hit," said district Finance Director Cherie Yoder. "But we're hoping next year they'll come back."
Head counts matter because they form the basis for the money districts receive from the state, and finances are complicated by the one-year lag in funding. In the case of the special education $5.8 million gap, the district had 30 more special education students than initially projected last year, Yoder said. And because of the level of the students' individualized education programs, each required a paraprofessional to be assigned to them.
Combine that with the fact that the state has not changed the level of reimbursement for special education for at least the 14 years Yoder has been in school finance, she said, and you come up with the reason for the deficit.
In her draft presentation to the board, Yoder estimated the school district's tax rate, which had remained steady since 2018 at around 14.27, may jump to 16.99.
That means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $1,699 for the school district portion of their property taxes.
That 16.99 tax rate is subject to change, depending on property valuation and the district's income tax receipts, which have not been released from the state yet. The rate could go down, but is not allowed by law to go up.
"We kept it steady for the last several years, but unfortunately this year it's going to be increasing 2.8314 percent to balance the budget," Yoder said.
The district plans a public hearing on the proposed levy, as well as the necessary amendment to this year's budget to cover the additional costs of COVID-19 at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5 at the district's administration building, 1515 S. Pennsylvania Ave.